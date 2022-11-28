Advanced search
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  01:01 2022-11-25 pm EST
301.00 USD   +1.02%
07:02aMoody's Corporation to Present at the Redburn CEO Conference on November 30, 2022
BU
11/24Commerzbank on Overnight News
MT
11/23Moody's Maintains Coface's Ratings On Strong Capitalization, Financial Performance
MT
Summary 
Summary
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Moody's Corporation to Present at the Redburn CEO Conference on November 30, 2022

11/28/2022 | 07:02am EST
Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) announced today that Mark Kaye, Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Redburn CEO Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Mr. Kaye’s presentation will begin at approximately 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be webcast live. The webcast can be accessed at Moody’s Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With approximately 14,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 445 M - -
Net income 2022 1 381 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 534 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 41,2x
Yield 2022 0,93%
Capitalization 55 132 M 55 132 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,1x
EV / Sales 2023 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 14 571
Free-Float 53,3%
Chart MOODY'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Moody's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOODY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 301,00 $
Average target price 283,94 $
Spread / Average Target -5,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Scott Fauber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Kaye Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Raymond W. McDaniel Non-Executive Chairman
Mona Breed Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Helene Gurian Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION-22.94%55 132
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-24.16%116 607
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION2.82%55 919
RELX PLC-3.21%53 656
MSCI, INC.-16.39%40 959
EXPERIAN PLC-18.92%32 501