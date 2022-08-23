Moody's Currently Down Seven Consecutive Days, on Pace for Longest Losing Streak Since September 2020 -- Data Talk

Moody's Corporation (MCO) is currently at $300.10, down $4.33 or 1.42%

--Would be lowest close since July 27, 2022, when it closed at $293.62

--Currently down eight of the past nine days

--Currently down seven consecutive days; down 7.08% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Sept. 23, 2020, when it fell for seven straight trading days

--Worst seven day stretch since the seven days ending June 17, 2022, when it fell 9.87%

--Down 3.27% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since June 2022, when it fell 9.82%

--Down 23.17% year-to-date

--Down 26.21% from its all-time closing high of $406.69 on Oct. 28, 2021

--Down 20.26% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 24, 2021), when it closed at $376.35

--Up 18.32% from its 52-week closing low of $253.64 on June 16, 2022

--Traded as low as $299.70; lowest intraday level since July 28, 2022, when it hit $293.84

--Down 1.55% at today's intraday low

All data as of 12:56:31 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

