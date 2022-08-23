Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Moody's Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCO   US6153691059

MOODY'S CORPORATION

(MCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:02 2022-08-23 pm EDT
299.27 USD   -1.69%
01:15pMoody's Currently Down Seven Consecutive Days, on Pace for Longest Losing Streak Since September 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/22Bank of Korea to raise rates on Thursday as price pressures mount - Reuters poll
RE
08/22Boral FY profit dives as energy costs hit manufacturers
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moody's Currently Down Seven Consecutive Days, on Pace for Longest Losing Streak Since September 2020 -- Data Talk

08/23/2022 | 01:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Moody's Corporation (MCO) is currently at $300.10, down $4.33 or 1.42%


--Would be lowest close since July 27, 2022, when it closed at $293.62

--Currently down eight of the past nine days

--Currently down seven consecutive days; down 7.08% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Sept. 23, 2020, when it fell for seven straight trading days

--Worst seven day stretch since the seven days ending June 17, 2022, when it fell 9.87%

--Down 3.27% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since June 2022, when it fell 9.82%

--Down 23.17% year-to-date

--Down 26.21% from its all-time closing high of $406.69 on Oct. 28, 2021

--Down 20.26% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 24, 2021), when it closed at $376.35

--Down 26.21% from its 52-week closing high of $406.69 on Oct. 28, 2021

--Up 18.32% from its 52-week closing low of $253.64 on June 16, 2022

--Traded as low as $299.70; lowest intraday level since July 28, 2022, when it hit $293.84

--Down 1.55% at today's intraday low


All data as of 12:56:31 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-23-22 1314ET

All news about MOODY'S CORPORATION
01:15pMoody's Currently Down Seven Consecutive Days, on Pace for Longest Losing Streak Since ..
DJ
08/22Bank of Korea to raise rates on Thursday as price pressures mount - Reuters poll
RE
08/22Boral FY profit dives as energy costs hit manufacturers
RE
08/22Fitch Upgrades Man GLG Euro CLO II's Class B; Affirms Others
AQ
08/22Commerzbank on Overnight News
MT
08/19Moody's Raises Cyprus Outlook to Positive From Stable
DJ
08/19Moody's Downgrades Wolverine's CFR to Ba2 from Ba1
MT
08/19Moody's Changes Outlook on Philips Ratings to Negative from Stable
MT
08/19Oppenheimer Adjusts Moody's Price Target to $348 From $313, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
08/19Moody's Upgrades Polish Refiner PK Orlen's Rating Following Merger With Grupa Lotos
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOODY'S CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 751 M - -
Net income 2022 1 553 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 765 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,4x
Yield 2022 0,92%
Capitalization 55 877 M 55 877 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,7x
EV / Sales 2023 9,72x
Nbr of Employees 14 206
Free-Float 53,4%
Chart MOODY'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Moody's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOODY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 304,43 $
Average target price 311,67 $
Spread / Average Target 2,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Scott Fauber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Kaye Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Raymond W. McDaniel Non-Executive Chairman
Mona Breed Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Helene Gurian Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION-20.40%55 877
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-19.50%125 546
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-0.97%55 513
RELX PLC1.58%54 930
MSCI, INC.-22.82%38 068
EXPERIAN PLC-22.00%30 390