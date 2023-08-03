By Dean Seal

The chief financial officer of Moody's is leaving the company to become financial chief for a different company

The New York credit-ratings and research firm said Thursday that Mark Kaye will step down from the C-suite on Sept. 5.

Caroline Sullivan, the company's chief accounting officer and corporate controller, has been tapped to take over as interim financial chief in addition to maintaining her current responsibilities.

Moody's has launched a search to identify a permanent successor and is evaluating both internal and external candidates.

