    MCO   US6153691059

MOODY'S CORPORATION

(MCO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:20:20 2023-01-10 am EST
291.14 USD   +0.12%
Moody's Named One of America's Most JUST Companies

01/10/2023 | 09:09am EST
Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has been named among America's 100 Most JUST Companies for its commitment to serving its workforce, customers, communities, the environment, and stockholders. The JUST 100 list, released by JUST Capital and CNBC, evaluates how well U.S. companies are doing on issues that are important to the public, such as fair wages, customer privacy, and reduction of carbon emissions.

“Moody’s inclusion on the JUST 100 list demonstrates the importance of the services, insights, and tools we provide stakeholders that empower them to make informed and sustainable decisions,” said Rob Fauber, President & Chief Executive Officer of Moody’s. “We are proud to receive this distinction and will continue to seek opportunities that create long-term value for our customers, employees, shareholders, and communities.”

This recognition builds on Moody’s recent inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (World and North America) for its strong corporate sustainability practices, as well as CDP’s Climate Change ‘A’ List for its leadership in cutting its own carbon emissions and mitigating climate risks.

For more information on Moody’s sustainability efforts, please visit www.moodys.com/sustainability.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With approximately 14,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 433 M - -
Net income 2022 1 342 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 535 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,2x
Yield 2022 0,96%
Capitalization 53 262 M 53 262 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
EV / Sales 2023 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 14 571
Free-Float 53,3%
Managers and Directors
Robert Scott Fauber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Kaye Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Raymond W. McDaniel Non-Executive Chairman
Mona Breed Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Helene Gurian Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION3.98%53 262
S&P GLOBAL, INC.3.85%114 141
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION0.72%55 973
RELX PLC1.92%54 300
MSCI, INC.3.30%38 423
EXPERIAN PLC1.92%32 220