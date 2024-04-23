Moody’s Corporation, the world’s leading source of bold, clear and perceptive insights on exponential risk, announced today that it has been named an Official Cornerstone Partner of MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Jets and New York Giants.

As part of the multi-year partnership, Moody’s branding will be a mainstay at MetLife Stadium events, extending throughout the stadium with in-bowl signage and digital displays. Guests will first be greeted at the Moody’s Gate (pictured above) and then pass through an activation area on the plaza. Moody’s is also the naming rights partner of the Moody’s Commissioners Club, a spectacular private space in the Stadium offering guests unparalleled views and unique experiences at events.

“In trying to find organizations that align with Moody’s renewed brand of decoding complexity and finding a path forward in the face of risk or adversity, we couldn’t think of better partners than MetLife Stadium and the New York Giants and New York Jets,” said Christine Elliott, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Moody’s. “These institutions continually demonstrate what it takes to triumph over adversity, show us how to address complexity through teamwork and collaboration, and inspire and entertain us with each and every play. We are honored to join together with these venerable partners as the new season begins to unfold, starting this Thursday with the NFL Draft.”

“We are honored that Moody’s has chosen MetLife Stadium to showcase its new brand platform,” said Ron VanDeVeen, President and CEO of MetLife Stadium. “Having a reputable, New York-based company like Moody’s fits in perfectly with our gameday environment.”

“MetLife Stadium has been the center of entertainment since it opened in 2010,” said Hymie Elhai, President of the New York Jets. “Welcoming a new cornerstone partner like Moody’s will elevate our fan experience from the moment they enter the stadium at the Moody’s Gate and will provide an enhanced experience for our Moody’s Commissioners Club guests. We are excited to kickoff this partnership and work together on ways to reinforce our commitment to our fans.”

“Moody’s exemplifies everything we look for in a Cornerstone partner and we are thrilled to welcome them to MetLife Stadium,” said John Mara, New York Giants President and CEO. “We look forward to developing our new partnership and engaging fans across stadium events and throughout our shared hometown.”

The partnership is part of Moody’s new global branding campaign, defining Moody’s as a category of one. In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, it is more difficult than ever for leaders to act with certainty. Organizations, companies, and governments need to go beyond data into context, and to go beyond context into meaning. That’s where Moody’s is in a category by itself. Through its vast data estate and unparalleled insights and analytics, Moody’s provides a compass for understanding complexity, helping customers decode risk, unlock opportunity, and inform a clear path forward in an era of exponential risk.

The financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

For more information, visit www.moodys.com.

About Moody’s Corporation

In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities. With a rich history of experience in global markets and a diverse workforce of 15,000 across more than 40 countries, Moody’s gives customers the comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive. Learn more at www.moodys.com.

About MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium, located in East Rutherford, NJ, is the home of the New York Jets and New York Giants and is one of the largest stadiums in the NFL (82,500). The stadium hosts the world’s biggest events on the world’s biggest stage and will host the FIFA World Cup 26™ Final and 7 other matches throughout the tournament. The venue annually ranks as one of the busiest stadiums in the world and has been named “Highest Grossing Stadium of the Year” 9 times by Billboard. Event highlights include Super Bowl XLVIII, NHL Stadium Series, WrestleMania, Copa America Centenario Final, 2021 Army-Navy Game, and many concerts, college football games, and international soccer matches.

About the New York Giants

A cornerstone franchise of the National Football League, the New York Football Giants began play in 1925. The Giants have won eight championships: 1927, 1934, 1938, 1956, 1986, 1990, 2007 and 2011. After twice winning two titles in five years, the Giants are the only NFL franchise with Super Bowl victories in four consecutive decades. Headquartered at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., the Giants enter their 100th season of play this fall.

About the New York Jets

The New York Jets were founded in 1959 as the New York Titans, an original member of the American Football League (AFL). The Jets won Super Bowl III, defeating the NFL’s Baltimore Colts in 1969. In 1970, the franchise joined the National Football League in the historic AFL–NFL merger that set the foundation for today’s league. As part of a commitment to its fan base through innovation and experiences, the team has created initiatives such as, its trailblazing Jets Rewards program, a state-of-the-art mobile app, and 1JD Entertainment, a comprehensive content platform that gives fans greater access to the team across all digital and social platforms. The organization takes great pride in a long-standing, year-round commitment to their community. These programs are funded by the New York Jets Foundation and look to positively influence the lives of young men and women in the tri-state area, particularly in disadvantaged communities. The organization supports the efforts of the Lupus Research Alliance, youth football and numerous established charitable organizations and causes sponsored by the NFL. The New York Jets play in MetLife Stadium, which opened in 2010, and are headquartered at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey. For more information about the New York Jets visit newyorkjets.com.

