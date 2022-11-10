Moody's Up Nearly 11%, on Track for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

Moody's Corporation (MCO) is currently at $291.24, up $28.76 or 10.96%

--Would be highest close since Sept. 12, 2022, when it closed at $303.33

--On pace for largest percent increase since March 24, 2020, when it rose 18.57%

--Currently up four of the past five days

--Up 9.96% month-to-date

--Down 25.43% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 43.73%

--Down 28.39% from its all-time closing high of $406.69 on Oct. 28, 2021

--Down 24.44% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 11, 2021), when it closed at $385.45

--Down 27.49% from its 52-week closing high of $401.64 on Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 23.8% from its 52-week closing low of $235.25 on Oct. 14, 2022

--Traded as high as $291.45; highest intraday level since Sept. 14, 2022, when it hit $292.50

--Up 11.04% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 25, 2020, when it rose as much as 11.32%

All data as of 2:58:34 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 1517ET