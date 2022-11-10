Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Moody's Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCO   US6153691059

MOODY'S CORPORATION

(MCO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:47 2022-11-10 pm EST
293.57 USD   +11.84%
03:18pMoody's Up Nearly 11%, on Track for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:38aExclusive-Energy firms' multi-trillion derivative bets under ECB scrutiny -sources
RE
07:05aMoody's Corporation Posted an Updated Management Presentation for Investors
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Moody's Up Nearly 11%, on Track for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

11/10/2022 | 03:18pm EST
Moody's Corporation (MCO) is currently at $291.24, up $28.76 or 10.96%


--Would be highest close since Sept. 12, 2022, when it closed at $303.33

--On pace for largest percent increase since March 24, 2020, when it rose 18.57%

--Currently up four of the past five days

--Up 9.96% month-to-date

--Down 25.43% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 43.73%

--Down 28.39% from its all-time closing high of $406.69 on Oct. 28, 2021

--Down 24.44% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 11, 2021), when it closed at $385.45

--Down 27.49% from its 52-week closing high of $401.64 on Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 23.8% from its 52-week closing low of $235.25 on Oct. 14, 2022

--Traded as high as $291.45; highest intraday level since Sept. 14, 2022, when it hit $292.50

--Up 11.04% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 25, 2020, when it rose as much as 11.32%


All data as of 2:58:34 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 1517ET

Analyst Recommendations on MOODY'S CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 445 M - -
Net income 2022 1 386 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 585 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,9x
Yield 2022 1,06%
Capitalization 48 076 M 48 076 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,86x
EV / Sales 2023 9,18x
Nbr of Employees 14 571
Free-Float 53,3%
Chart MOODY'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Moody's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOODY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 262,48 $
Average target price 279,71 $
Spread / Average Target 6,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Scott Fauber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Kaye Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Raymond W. McDaniel Non-Executive Chairman
Mona Breed Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Helene Gurian Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION-31.60%48 076
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-33.44%102 334
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-4.96%51 220
RELX PLC-3.25%50 674
MSCI, INC.-24.08%37 191
EXPERIAN PLC-23.79%28 840