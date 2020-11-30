Log in
MOODY'S CORPORATION

(MCO)
Moody's says most sovereigns face "significant negative shock" from COVID-19

11/30/2020
Nov 30 - Moody's Investors Service told Reuters on Monday that most sovereigns face a "significant negative shock" from the coronavirus and that recent developments in progress on vaccine trials have not changed the rating agency's forecasts.

"Most (sovereigns) face a significant economic loss, a marked increase in their debt burden, and some, in particular emerging markets, face a deterioration in debt affordability", Marie Diron, Managing Director at the agency's Sovereign Risk Group said in an email responding to questions posed by Reuters.

"We have not changed our forecasts based on recent developments in progress on vaccine trials since they remain consistent with our general assumptions that some easing of the pandemic is likely next year, although only gradually", Diron told Reuters. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh)


© Reuters 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 283 M - -
Net income 2020 1 807 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 761 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,1x
Yield 2020 0,81%
Capitalization 52 073 M 52 073 M -
EV / Sales 2020 10,6x
EV / Sales 2021 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 11 397
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart MOODY'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Moody's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOODY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 309,62 $
Last Close Price 277,22 $
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond W. McDaniel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry A. McKinnell Chairman
Robert Scott Fauber Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Mark Kaye Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mona Breed Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION16.77%52 073
S&P GLOBAL INC.25.09%82 182
RELX PLC-8.58%44 701
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION11.64%39 682
IHS MARKIT LTD.22.87%36 880
MSCI, INC.55.80%33 345
