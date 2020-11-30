Moody's says most sovereigns face "significant negative shock" from COVID-19

Nov 30 - Moody's Investors Service told Reuters on Monday that most sovereigns face a "significant negative shock" from the coronavirus and that recent developments in progress on vaccine trials have not changed the rating agency's forecasts.

"Most (sovereigns) face a significant economic loss, a marked increase in their debt burden, and some, in particular emerging markets, face a deterioration in debt affordability", Marie Diron, Managing Director at the agency's Sovereign Risk Group said in an email responding to questions posed by Reuters.

"We have not changed our forecasts based on recent developments in progress on vaccine trials since they remain consistent with our general assumptions that some easing of the pandemic is likely next year, although only gradually", Diron told Reuters. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh)