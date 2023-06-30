Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) will host a webcast briefing on its generative AI strategy on July 6, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The event will include a discussion on Moody’s approach to leveraging generative AI, in combination with its proprietary data, research and analytics, to deliver deeper and more integrated perspectives on risk for its customers.

The webcast will be moderated by Shivani Kak, Head of Investor Relations, and will feature Nick Reed, Chief Product Officer, Sergio Gago Huerta, AI/ML Engineering, and Cat Tucker, from the Digital Product team.

This webcast event is pursuant to Regulation FD. Senior management may use this content during subsequent meetings with analysts and investors.

Webcast Details:

Date and Time July 6, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) Webcast The live webcast and its replay can be accessed through Moody’s Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com within “Events & Presentations”. A replay will be available immediately following the event on July 6, 2023, and until July 5, 2024.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at ir@moodys.com.

ABOUT MOODY'S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With approximately 14,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about

