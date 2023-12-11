Official MOODY'S CORPORATION press release

Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) will host a webcast briefing on the launch of Moody’s Research Assistant, a first-of-its-kind search and analytical tool powered by generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), on December 14, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). In response to investor demand, the event will feature an overview of Moody’s GenAI strategy, a demonstration showcasing Moody’s Research Assistant capabilities and a Q&A session.

The webcast will be moderated by Shivani Kak, Head of Investor Relations, and will include Stephen Tulenko, President of Moody’s Analytics, and other senior leaders within Moody’s Analytics.

This webcast event is pursuant to Regulation FD.

Webcast Details:

Date and Time December 14, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) Webcast The live webcast can be accessed through Moody’s Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com, within “Events & Presentations" and at the following link. A replay will be available following the event and can be accessed through Moody’s Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com within “Events & Presentations”.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at ir@moodys.com.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With approximately 15,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about

moodys.com

ir.moodys.com

moodys.com/sustainability

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231211567754/en/