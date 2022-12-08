Advanced search
    MCO   US6153691059

MOODY'S CORPORATION

(MCO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-12-08 pm EST
289.86 USD   -0.28%
05:02pReplay of the BMO Growth & ESG Conference Fireside Chat Is Now Available
BU
12/07Nigeria's Downgrade By Credit Rating Agencies Not in Line With Current Realities - Govt
AQ
12/06Morgan Stanley Raises Price Target on Moody's to $294 From $271, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
Replay of the BMO Growth & ESG Conference Fireside Chat Is Now Available

12/08/2022 | 05:02pm EST
Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) announced today that a replay of the fireside chat with Nick Reed, Chief Product Officer of Moody’s Analytics, at the BMO Growth & ESG Conference is now available through Moody’s Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com.  

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With approximately 14,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.          


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 436 M - -
Net income 2022 1 367 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 534 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,2x
Yield 2022 0,96%
Capitalization 53 242 M 53 242 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
EV / Sales 2023 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 14 571
Free-Float 53,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 290,68 $
Average target price 288,94 $
Spread / Average Target -0,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Scott Fauber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Kaye Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Raymond W. McDaniel Non-Executive Chairman
Mona Breed Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Helene Gurian Chief Compliance Officer
