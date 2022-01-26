U.S. goods trade deficit hits record high; inventories rise strongly

* Goods trade deficit increases 3.0% in December
* Retail inventories surge 4.4%; wholesale up 2.1%
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit in
goods widened to a record high in December amid a continued rise
in imports, suggesting that trade likely remained a drag on
economic growth in the fourth quarter.
But the report from the Commerce Department on Wednesday
also showed an acceleration in the pace of inventory
accumulation at retailers and wholesalers, which likely offset
the impact on gross domestic product from the larger trade gap.
"Strong demand and shifting consumer preferences during the
pandemic led to a surge in imports that continues to outstrip
exports and is contributing to all-time highs in the deficit,"
said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency
Economics in White Plains, New York.
The goods trade deficit rose 3.0% to an all-time high of
$101.0 billion last month. The trade gap is likely to remain
large for a while as business continue to replenish depleted
inventories.
Goods imports increased 2.0% to $258.3 billion, likely as
the backlog at ports continued to be cleared. The increase in
imports was driven by capital goods, motor vehicles and consumer
goods. But imports of food and industrial supplies declined.
Goods exports rose 1.4% to $157.3 billion. There were
increases in exports of consumer goods, industrial supplies and
motor vehicles. Capital goods exports also rose, but food
exports tumbled.
The report was published ahead of Thursday's advance
fourth-quarter GDP data. Trade has subtracted from GDP growth
for five straight quarters.
According to a Reuters survey of economists, the economy
likely grew at a 5.5% annualized rate last quarter, an
acceleration from the third quarter's 2.3% pace.
Inventory investment likely accounted for much of the
anticipated acceleration in GDP growth last quarter. Growth last
year is expected to have been the strongest since 1984.
The Commerce Department report showed retail inventories
shot up 4.4% in December after increasing 2.0% in November.
Inventories of motor vehicles and parts jumped 6.8% after rising
4.3% in November. They had been hampered by a global
semi-conductor shortage, which has undercut motor vehicle
production.
Retail inventories excluding motor vehicles accelerated 3.6%
after rising 1.2% in November. This component goes into the
calculation of GDP growth.
Inventories at wholesalers increased 2.1% last month after
advancing 1.7% in November. There were increases in stocks of
both durable and nondurable goods.
Inventory accumulation had been constrained by
COVID-19-related global shortages, and the solid increases over
the last two months offer hope that the worst of the supply
chain disruptions was behind.
"It will likely take time for the supply-chain issues to
ease, which could keep U.S. goods inflation elevated," said Ryan
Sweet, a senior economist at Moody's Analytics in West Chester,
Pennsylvania.
