Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Moody's Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCO   US6153691059

MOODY'S CORPORATION

(MCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. goods trade deficit hits record high; inventories rise strongly

01/26/2022 | 09:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Cyber Monday operations at Amazon fulfillment center in Robbinsville, New Jersey

* Goods trade deficit increases 3.0% in December

* Retail inventories surge 4.4%; wholesale up 2.1%

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit in goods widened to a record high in December amid a continued rise in imports, suggesting that trade likely remained a drag on economic growth in the fourth quarter.

But the report from the Commerce Department on Wednesday also showed an acceleration in the pace of inventory accumulation at retailers and wholesalers, which likely offset the impact on gross domestic product from the larger trade gap.

"Strong demand and shifting consumer preferences during the pandemic led to a surge in imports that continues to outstrip exports and is contributing to all-time highs in the deficit," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics in White Plains, New York.

The goods trade deficit rose 3.0% to an all-time high of $101.0 billion last month. The trade gap is likely to remain large for a while as business continue to replenish depleted inventories.

Goods imports increased 2.0% to $258.3 billion, likely as the backlog at ports continued to be cleared. The increase in imports was driven by capital goods, motor vehicles and consumer goods. But imports of food and industrial supplies declined.

Goods exports rose 1.4% to $157.3 billion. There were increases in exports of consumer goods, industrial supplies and motor vehicles. Capital goods exports also rose, but food exports tumbled.

The report was published ahead of Thursday's advance fourth-quarter GDP data. Trade has subtracted from GDP growth for five straight quarters.

According to a Reuters survey of economists, the economy likely grew at a 5.5% annualized rate last quarter, an acceleration from the third quarter's 2.3% pace.

Inventory investment likely accounted for much of the anticipated acceleration in GDP growth last quarter. Growth last year is expected to have been the strongest since 1984.

The Commerce Department report showed retail inventories shot up 4.4% in December after increasing 2.0% in November. Inventories of motor vehicles and parts jumped 6.8% after rising 4.3% in November. They had been hampered by a global semi-conductor shortage, which has undercut motor vehicle production.

Retail inventories excluding motor vehicles accelerated 3.6% after rising 1.2% in November. This component goes into the calculation of GDP growth.

Inventories at wholesalers increased 2.1% last month after advancing 1.7% in November. There were increases in stocks of both durable and nondurable goods.

Inventory accumulation had been constrained by COVID-19-related global shortages, and the solid increases over the last two months offer hope that the worst of the supply chain disruptions was behind.

"It will likely take time for the supply-chain issues to ease, which could keep U.S. goods inflation elevated," said Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody's Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MOODY'S CORPORATION
09:46aU.S. goods trade deficit hits record high; inventories rise strongly
RE
09:36aChina Evergrande targets restructuring proposal within six months as creditor talks beg..
RE
07:06aMoody's Named to Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Third Consecutive Year
BU
12:55aMoody’s Lowers Chinese Developer Jingrui’s Ratings With Negative Outlook; S..
MT
12:42aMoody's Cuts Chinese Developer Shinsun's Ratings on ‘Heightened Liquidity Risk'
MT
01/25Moody's Lowers DNB Bank's Ratings Outlook to Negative Amid Norway's Subordination Cap
MT
01/25Moody's Says Evergrande's Lax Covenants Worsen Offshore Bondholders' Woes
RE
01/25Moody's says evergrande's weakened covenants have endangered deb…
RE
01/25Moody's- covenant protections of evergrande's bonds against know…
RE
01/25Moody's -- evergrande's lax covenants worsen offshore bondholder…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOODY'S CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 179 M - -
Net income 2021 2 201 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 896 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Yield 2021 0,76%
Capitalization 60 423 M 60 423 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales 2022 9,73x
Nbr of Employees 13 023
Free-Float -
Chart MOODY'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Moody's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOODY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 325,03 $
Average target price 426,18 $
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Scott Fauber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Kaye Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Raymond W. McDaniel Non-Executive Chairman
Mona Breed Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Helene Gurian Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION-16.78%60 423
S&P GLOBAL INC.-15.34%96 237
RELX PLC-7.66%57 710
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-12.46%51 075
IHS MARKIT LTD.-15.05%45 060
MSCI INC.-19.55%40 640