Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Moody's Corporation    MCO

MOODY'S CORPORATION

(MCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. private payrolls rebounded in January - ADP

02/03/2021 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Job seekers line up at a job fair of an oil services giant Halliburton at the MCM Grande Fundome hotel in Odessa Texas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Hiring by U.S. private employers rebounded in January, though COVID-19 infections continued to soar, hurting operations in the leisure and hospitality industry.

Private payrolls increased by 174,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday. Data for December was revised to show 78,000 jobs lost instead of the initially reported 123,000.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls would rebound by 49,000 in January.

January was the worst month of the coronavirus pandemic since it started in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, forcing consumers to hunker down. But authorities have started to ease restrictions on businesses.

Job growth is expected to pick up in the spring as the boost from nearly $900 billion in additional pandemic relief provided by the government in late December kicks in.

President Joe Biden has unveiled a recovery plan worth $1.9 trillion, though resistance from some lawmakers worried about the ballooning national debt could see the package trimmed. The Biden administration has pledged to speed up and simplify the distribution of vaccines.

The ADP report is jointly developed with Moody's Analytics. Though it has a spotty record predicting the private payrolls count in the government's employment report because of methodology differences, it is still watched for clues on the labor market's health.

According to a Reuters poll of economists, the closely watched, and comprehensive monthly employment report on Friday is likely to show nonfarm payrolls increased by 50,000 jobs in January after declining by 140,000 in December. That was the first decline in employment in eight months.

Expectations for a rebound in hiring were bolstered by a report on Monday from the Institute for Supply Management showing that manufacturers hired more workers in January, though a flare-up in COVID-19 infections caused labor shortages at factories and their suppliers.

But the Conference Board's survey last week showed consumers' perceptions of labor market conditions deteriorated further in January.

The economy has recouped 12.5 million of the 22.2 million jobs lost in March and April. The Congressional Budget Office estimated on Monday that employment would not return to its pre-pandemic level before 2024.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MOODY'S CORPORATION
02/02MOODY'S ANALYTICS : US Office Rents Won't Reach Pre-Pandemic Rates Until 2026
BU
01/29MOODY'S ANALYTICS : Wins European Pensions Innovation Award
BU
01/28British Hedge Fund Billionaire Takes Climate Fight to S&P 500
DJ
01/28MOODY : Earns Top HRC Corporate Equality Score for Tenth Consecutive Year
BU
01/28MOODY : Launches DataHub, Cloud-Based Financial Analysis Platform
MT
01/28MOODY : Launches DataHub, Collating Billions of Data Points for Decision-Makers ..
BU
01/27MOODY : Again Named to Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
BU
01/26MOODY'S ANALYTICS : CECL Solutions Complete 2020 SOC 1® Examinations
BU
01/21MOODY : Names Christine Elliott as Head of Global Communications and Branding
BU
01/15MOODY : upgrades Enel's long-term rating to 'Baa1'Outlook is stable
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 304 M - -
Net income 2020 1 817 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 144 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,0x
Yield 2020 0,82%
Capitalization 52 266 M 52 266 M -
EV / Sales 2020 10,6x
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 11 397
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart MOODY'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Moody's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOODY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 308,92 $
Last Close Price 278,25 $
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Scott Fauber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond W. McDaniel Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Kaye Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mona Breed Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Henry A. McKinnell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION-4.13%52 266
S&P GLOBAL INC.0.42%79 422
RELX PLC4.02%48 988
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION4.07%42 051
IHS MARKIT LTD.0.87%35 935
MSCI, INC.-4.79%35 116
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ