Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Moody's Corporation    MCO

MOODY'S CORPORATION

(MCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. retail sales decline; manufacturing output rises

01/15/2021 | 10:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A woman carries Nike shopping bags at the Citadel Outlet mall, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Commerce

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales fell for a third straight month in December amid job losses and renewed measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, further evidence that the economy lost speed at the end of 2020.

Still, the economy is unlikely to slip back into recession, with other data on Friday showing production at factories accelerating last month. There is also cautious optimism that nearly $900 billion in additional pandemic relief provided by the government at the end of December will offer a back stop.

President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled a $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus plan that includes bolstering the response to the virus and direct relief to households and small businesses.

"There were plenty of culprits ruining the holiday spirit, including a frightening health situation, rising layoffs, and a looming lapse in jobless benefits," said Lydia Boussour, a senior U.S. economist at Oxford Economics in New York. "Biden's ambitious fiscal agenda could juice up household spending during the delicate vaccine rollout phase."

Retail sales dropped 0.7% last month, the Commerce Department said. Data for November was revised down to show sales declining 1.4% instead of 1.1% as previously reported. Sales at restaurants and bars plunged 4.5%. Online sales tumbled 5.8%. Receipts at electronics and appliance stores dropped 4.9%.

Consumers also cut back spending at sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument and book stores as well as beverage stores. That offset a 1.9% rebound in sales at auto dealerships and a 2.4% increase in receipts at clothing stores. There were also gains in sales at building material stores as well as health and personal care outlets.

Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales tumbled 1.9% last month after a downwardly revised 1.1% decline in November. These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product. They were previously estimated to have decreased 0.5% in November.

U.S. stocks were mixed. The dollar rose against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices were higher.

JOB LOSSES

The continued weakness in core retail sales prompted economists to cut their consumer spending and GDP growth estimates for the fourth quarter. The report followed in the wake of news last week that the economy shed jobs in December for the first time in eight months. Further job losses are likely in January as new applications for unemployment benefits surged in the first week of the month.

Rampant coronavirus infections and delays by the government to approve more money to help businesses and the unemployed are behind the loss of economic momentum. Growth estimates for the fourth quarter are around a 5% annualized rate, largely reflecting an inventory build, which is boosting manufacturing.

In a separate report on Friday, the Federal Reserve said manufacturing production rose 0.9% last month after advancing 0.8% in November. That was the eighth straight monthly gain in factory production. Manufacturing is being supported by a shift in demand towards goods from services.

Economists had forecast manufacturing output would rise 0.5% in December. Motor vehicles and parts output declined 1.6% in December. Excluding autos, manufacturing output increased 1.1%. Production at factories increased at a 11.2% annualized rate in the fourth quarter.

"Manufacturing is clearly weathering this wave of confirmed COVID-19 cases better than occurred earlier this year," said Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody's Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania. "Manufacturers are busy as there is a need to rebuild inventories and demand for consumer goods remains strong, for now."

The economy grew at a 33.4% rate in the third quarter after contracting at a 31.4% pace in the April-June quarter, the deepest since the government started keeping records in 1947.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)

By Lucia Mutikani


© Reuters 2021
All news about MOODY'S CORPORATION
10:18aMOODY : upgrades Enel's long-term rating to 'Baa1'Outlook is stable
AQ
01/14MOODY : Dates Set for Moody's Earnings Release and Investor Teleconference
BU
01/14MOODY'S ANALYTICS : Wins Best Solution in Capital & Liquidity Modelling at Regul..
BU
01/12MOODY'S ANALYTICS : Repeats as Data Provider of the Year in Regulation Asia Awar..
BU
01/06MOODY : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Moody's PT to $292 From $300, Maintains Equal Wei..
MT
01/05INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Moody's Sale for Taxes Adds to 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
01/04SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Trade Higher Pre-Bell Monday
MT
01/04MOODY : Acquires Commercial Real Estate Platform Catalyst for Undisclosed Sum
MT
01/04MOODY : Acquires Catylist, Inc., Advancing its Commercial Real Estate Capabiliti..
BU
2020MOODY : Announces Commitment to ‘Say on Climate' Campaign
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 299 M - -
Net income 2020 1 813 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 144 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,4x
Yield 2020 0,84%
Capitalization 51 122 M 51 122 M -
EV / Sales 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 11 397
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart MOODY'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Moody's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOODY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 310,15 $
Last Close Price 272,16 $
Spread / Highest target 36,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Scott Fauber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond W. McDaniel Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Kaye Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mona Breed Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Henry A. McKinnell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION-6.23%51 122
S&P GLOBAL INC.-6.86%73 667
RELX PLC2.01%48 207
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-4.74%39 023
MSCI, INC.-8.29%33 947
EXPERIAN PLC-2.38%33 905
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ