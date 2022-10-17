Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Moody's Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCO   US6153691059

MOODY'S CORPORATION

(MCO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-10-14 pm EDT
235.25 USD   -2.72%
05:48aUK gilt market volatility credit negative for domestic issuers -Moody's
RE
10/16Analysis - A $1 trillion headache: China's local fiscal shortfall poses broader growth risks
RE
10/14Moody's Raises Outlook on Affirmed Playtech Ratings
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK gilt market volatility credit negative for domestic issuers -Moody's

10/17/2022 | 05:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Pound coins plunging into water

LONDON (Reuters) - An increase in British gilt yields indicates risks to financial stability and is "credit negative" for many domestic bond issuers, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday.

"The sharp increase in government bond yields and volatility indicate the increased risks to financial stability amid tightening financial conditions, a credit negative for a broad range of UK issuers," Moody's said.

Yields on 20- and 30-year gilts fell in early trade on Monday, reversing most of their sharp rises seen on Friday, when a statement by British Prime Minister Liz Truss had failed to reassure investors about the government's fiscal plans.

(Reporting by William James, writing by Sachin Ravikumar)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MOODY'S CORPORATION
05:48aUK gilt market volatility credit negative for domestic issuers -Moody's
RE
10/16Analysis - A $1 trillion headache: China's local fisca..
RE
10/14Moody's Raises Outlook on Affirmed Playtech Ratings
MT
10/14Analysis-IMF plugs financing gaps as riskier emerging markets face squeeze
RE
10/14Moody's Affirms SCOR Rating, Changes Outlook To Negative From Stable
MT
10/14India festival spending booms despite inflation worries, global slowdown
RE
10/14India festival spending booms despite inflation worries, global slowdown
RE
10/14Moody's Changes S4 Capital Outlook To Negative From Stable
MT
10/13Moody's Affirms National Health Investor's Baa3 Rating; Outlook Revised to Stable
MT
10/13Big Tech's hiring freeze unlocks rich talent pool for U.S. startups
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOODY'S CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 689 M - -
Net income 2022 1 517 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 522 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,7x
Yield 2022 1,19%
Capitalization 43 179 M 43 179 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,56x
EV / Sales 2023 7,83x
Nbr of Employees 14 206
Free-Float 53,4%
Chart MOODY'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Moody's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOODY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 235,25 $
Average target price 302,00 $
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Scott Fauber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Kaye Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Raymond W. McDaniel Non-Executive Chairman
Mona Breed Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Helene Gurian Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION-39.77%43 179
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-39.27%95 588
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-9.14%47 913
RELX PLC-9.45%46 642
MSCI, INC.-36.56%31 293
EXPERIAN PLC-27.51%26 965