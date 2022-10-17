UK gilt market volatility credit negative for domestic issuers -Moody's

"The sharp increase in government bond yields and volatility indicate the increased risks to financial stability amid tightening financial conditions, a credit negative for a broad range of UK issuers," Moody's said.

Yields on 20- and 30-year gilts fell in early trade on Monday, reversing most of their sharp rises seen on Friday, when a statement by British Prime Minister Liz Truss had failed to reassure investors about the government's fiscal plans.

