  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Moog Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOG.A   US6153942023

MOOG INC.

(MOG.A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Annual Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 5)

11/03/2021 | 03:25pm EDT
Ownership Submission

FORM 5
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
Form 3 Holdings Reported
Form 4 Transactions Reported
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549ANNUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0362Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...1.0
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
FISHBACK DONALD R
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
MOOG INC. [MOGA/MOGB] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
SENECA ST & JAMISON RD
3. Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended (Month/Day/Year)
2021-10-02
(Street)
EAST AURORA NY 14052
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
FISHBACK DONALD R
SENECA ST & JAMISON RD

EAST AURORA, NY14052 		X
Signatures
/s/ Christopher P. Donnini, as Power of Attorney for Donald R. Fishback 2021-11-03
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Reflects shares held in Moog Inc. Retirement Savings Plan as of the most recent report to participants.
(2) Stock Appreciation Rights (SAR) granted under the 2008 Incentive Stock Option Plan.
(3) SARs become exercisable ratably over three years beginning on the first anniversary from the date of grant.
(4) Stock Appreciation Rights (SAR) granted under the Moog Inc. 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

MOOG Inc. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 19:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 818 M - -
Net income 2021 161 M - -
Net Debt 2021 808 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 442 M 2 442 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 12 623
Free-Float 60,0%
Chart MOOG INC.
Duration : Period :
Moog Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOOG INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 75,83 $
Average target price 102,00 $
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
Managers and Directors
John R. Scannell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer Walter Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Kraig H. Kayser Independent Director
Brian J. Lipke Independent Director
Peter J. Gundermann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOOG INC.-4.38%2 452
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION23.83%132 752
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-8.08%91 266
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION35.57%56 274
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION16.45%56 257
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.55%43 435