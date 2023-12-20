S
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Compensation of Directors
14
2023 Director Compensation
14
Compensation Discussion and Analysis
16
Introduction
16
Executive Summary
16
Compensation Philosophy and Objectives
17
Roles and Governance
18
Market Assessment
18
Competitive Analysis of Total Direct Compensation
19
Principal Elements of the Executive Compensation Program
19
Other Benefits and Perquisites
20
The Process Used to Determine Compensation
21
Risk Review
24
The Executive Compensation Committee Report
24
Compensation of Executive Officers
25
Distinguishing "Awarded" Pay from "Reported" Payin 2023
25
2023 Summary Compensation Table
26
2023 Grants of Plan-BasedAwards
28
Outstanding Equity Awards at 2023 Fiscal Year-End
29
2023 Option Exercises and Stock Vested
32
Equity Compensation Plan Information
33
Pension Benefits
34
U.S. Pension Benefits
34
Non-U.S. Pension Benefits
36
2023 Pension Benefits Table
37
2023 Non-QualifiedDeferred Compensation
37
Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change in Control
38
CEO Pay Ratio
41
Pay Versus Performance
42
Directors and Officers Indemnification Insurance
46
Proposal 2 - Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
47
Proposal 3 - Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Frequency of Executive Compensation Vote
48
Audit Committee Report
49
Audit Fees and Pre-Approval Policy
50
Proposal 4 - Ratification of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
51
Sustainability
52
Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management
54
Principal Shareholders
54
Directors and Executive Officers
55
Delinquent Section 16(a) Reports
56
Proposals of Shareholders for 2025 Annual Meeting
57
East Aurora, New York 14052-0018
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Moog Inc. (the "Annual Meeting") will be held virtually on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. EST for the following purposes:
- To elect four directors of the Company, one of whom will be a Class A director elected by the holders of Class A shares and three of whom will be Class B directors elected by the holders of Class B shares. One Class B director will serve a two-year term expiring in 2026, or until the election and qualification of his successor. The Class A director and two Class B directors will each serve a three-year term expiring in 2027, or until the election and qualification of their successors.
- To consider a non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation.
- To consider a non-binding advisory vote on the frequency of the executive compensation vote.
- To consider and ratify the selection of Ernst & Young LLP, independent registered certified public accountants, as auditors of the Company for the 2024 fiscal year.
- To consider and transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting of Shareholders or any adjournment or adjournments thereof.
The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on December 8, 2023 as the record date for determining which shareholders shall be entitled to notice of and to vote at such meeting.
The Annual Meeting will be a virtual meeting conducted via live webcast. Shareholders will be able to join the Annual Meeting via a website where they attend, submit questions and vote their shares electronically. Prior registration to attend the Annual Meeting and vote electronically at the Annual Meeting is required for each class of shares by 6:00 p.m. EST on February 1, 2024 by entering your control number, which can be found on your Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials, proxy card or voting instruction form. Register to attend and vote with Class A shares at register.proxypush.com/moga. Register to attend and vote with Class B shares at register.proxypush.com/mogb. Shareholders that hold both Class A and Class B shares must register each share class to be eligible to vote both share classes electronically at the Annual Meeting. Upon completing your registration, you will receive further instructions via email, including your unique links that will allow you access to the Annual Meeting and will also permit you to submit questions. We recommend that you log in at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the Annual Meeting. Technical support will be available during the virtual Annual Meeting. Further details will be provided to shareholders as part of the registration confirmation.
SHAREHOLDERS WHO WILL BE UNABLE TO BE PRESENT AT THE VIRTUAL MEETING MAY ATTEND THE ANNUAL MEETING BY PROXY. SHAREHOLDERS WHO WILL VOTE BY PROXY ARE REQUESTED TO DATE, MARK, SIGN AND RETURN THE PROXY CARD OR USE THE INTERNET OR TELEPHONE VOTING OPTIONS AS DESCRIBED ON THE PROXY CARD. THE PROXY MAY BE REVOKED AT ANY TIME BEFORE IT IS VOTED.
By Order of the Board of Directors
Christopher A. Head, Secretary
Dated: East Aurora, New York
December 19, 2023
IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD FEBRUARY 6, 2024:
This Proxy Statement and the 2023 Annual Report to Shareholders are available for review online at
www.astproxyportal.com/ast/mog-A.
1
East Aurora, New York 14052-0018
PROXY STATEMENT
FOR THE ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
TO BE HELD ON FEBRUARY 6, 2024
GENERAL INFORMATION
This Proxy Statement is furnished to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 8, 2023 by the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Moog Inc. (the "Company" or "Moog"), in connection with the solicitation of proxies for use at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") to be held virtually on February 6, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. EST, and at any adjournments thereof, for the purposes set forth in the accompanying Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders. This Proxy Statement and accompanying proxy will be first made available to shareholders on or about December 19, 2023.
The Annual Meeting will be a virtual meeting conducted via live webcast. Shareholders will be able to join the Annual Meeting via a website where they attend, submit questions and vote their shares electronically. Prior registration to attend the Annual Meeting and vote electronically at the Annual Meeting is required for each class of shares by 6:00 p.m. EST. on February 1, 2024 by entering your control number, which can be found on your Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials, proxy card or voting instruction form. Register to attend and vote with Class A shares at register.proxypush.com/moga. Register to attend and vote with Class B shares at register.proxypush.com/mogb. Shareholders that hold both Class A and Class B shares must register each share class to be eligible to vote both share classes electronically at the Annual Meeting. Upon completing your registration, you will receive further instructions via email, including your unique links that will allow you access to the Annual Meeting and will also permit you to submit questions. We recommend that you log in at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the Annual Meeting. Technical support will be available during the virtual Annual Meeting. Further details will be provided to shareholders as part of the registration confirmation.
As part of the Annual Meeting, we will hold a live Q&A session, during which we will address questions that relate to the matters to be voted on at the Annual Meeting. If you wish to submit questions prior to the Annual Meeting, please follow the registration instructions on your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials or proxy card. If you wish to submit a question during the Annual Meeting, you may do so using the virtual meeting platform. If your question is properly submitted during the relevant portion of the meeting agenda we will respond during the live webcast, subject to time constraints. Multiple questions submitted on the same subject will be consolidated and answered with a single response. Only validated shareholders or proxy holders will be able to ask questions using the meeting portal.
If the form of proxy is properly executed and returned or the internet or telephone voting options described on the proxy are used, the shares represented thereby will be voted in accordance with the instructions thereon. Unless otherwise specified, the proxy will be deemed to confer authority to vote the shares represented by the proxy in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of the Company.
Any proxy given pursuant to this solicitation may be revoked by the person giving it insofar as it has not been exercised. Any revocation may be made at the Annual Meeting, or by submitting a proxy bearing a date subsequent to that on the proxy to be revoked, or by written notification to the Secretary of the Company, Christopher A. Head, c/o Moog Inc., 400 Jamison Road, East Aurora, New York 14052.
Many shareholders receive a notice of internet availability in lieu of paper copies of our 2023 Annual Report to Shareholders. The notice of internet availability provides instructions on how to access the documents on the internet and how to receive a paper copy of our materials. Electronic delivery enables us to more cost effectively provide the information needed while reducing the environmental impact and cost associated with printing and mailing paper copies.
RECORD DATE AND OUTSTANDING SHARES
The Board has fixed the close of business on December 8, 2023 as the record date for determining the holders of common stock entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting. On December 8, 2023, the Company had outstanding and entitled to vote a total of 29,178,621 shares of Class A common stock ("Class A shares") and 4,562,102 shares of Class B common stock ("Class B shares").
2
STATEMENT REGARDING MOOG'S DUAL-CLASS STOCK
Since our founding in 1951, we have built our success based upon our culture and values, including our strong focus on our human capital resources. Our desire to create a shared sense of purpose among our employees has long been rooted in our current dual-class capital structure, which we believe is in the best interests of our Company and all of our shareholders. The Company's dual-class capital structure, which has been in place since 1980, provides each outstanding Class A share a one- tenth vote per share and each outstanding Class B share one vote per share. In addition, holders of Class A shares are entitled to elect at least 25% of the Board, rounded up to the nearest whole number, so long as the number of outstanding Class A shares is at least 10% of the number of outstanding shares of both classes of common stock. Unlike many dual-class capital structures, the Company's Class A shareholders elect their own directors without any influence from Class B shareholders. Currently, we have ten directors on our Board. Three are Class A directors and seven are Class B directors.
The majority of Class B shares are held by our employees or our employee benefit plans. We believe that having our employees and employee benefit plans as significant shareholders through their ownership of the Class B shares has permitted the Company and our management to focus on the Company's long-term success to the benefit of all of our stakeholders, including shareholders, employees, customers, suppliers and communities where we maintain offices and provides stability in the face of short-term market pressures and factors beyond the control of management.
The Company has a history of open disclosure regarding this dual-class capital structure. Shareholders that invest in our Company should do so with the understanding that, in the view of the Board and management, our current voting and governance structure contributes to the stability of the Company's operations and long-term success.
VOTING RIGHTS AND INSTRUCTIONS
Holders of a majority of each of the Class A shares and Class B shares issued and outstanding and entitled to vote, present in person or represented by proxy, will constitute a quorum for the transaction of business at the Annual Meeting.
Holders of Class A shares are entitled to elect at least 25% of the Board, rounded up to the nearest whole number, so long as the number of outstanding Class A shares is at least 10% of the number of outstanding shares of both classes of common stock. The Nominating and Governance Committee recommended to the Board, and the Board approved, an increase in the size of the Board from nine members to ten members effective February 6, 2023. Currently, the holders of Class A shares are entitled, as a class, to elect three directors of the Company, and the holders of the Class B shares are entitled, as a class, to elect the remaining seven directors. Other than on matters relating to the election of directors or as required by law, where the holders of Class A shares and Class B shares vote as separate classes, the record holder of each outstanding Class A share is entitled to a one-tenth vote per share, and the record holder of each outstanding Class B share is entitled to one vote per share on all matters, other than matters relating to the election of directors or as required by law, to be brought before the Annual Meeting.
The Class A directors and Class B directors will be elected by a plurality of the votes cast by the respective class and therefore the director nominees receiving the most "For" votes cast by the respective class will be elected. The non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation, the non-binding advisory vote on the frequency of the executive compensation vote, the ratification of the auditors and other matters submitted to the Annual Meeting that would not require a separate class vote by law may be adopted by a majority of the Class A shares and Class B shares, voting together as a single class, cast in favor of or against the proposal, a quorum of holders of Class A shares and Class B shares being present.
Shares held in a brokerage account or by another nominee are considered held in "street name" by the shareholder. A broker or nominee holding shares for a shareholder in "street name" may not vote in the election of directors, unless the broker or nominee receives specific voting instructions from the shareholder. As a result, absent specific instructions, brokers or nominees may not vote a shareholder's shares on Proposal 1, the election of directors. Such shares will be considered "broker non-votes" for such proposal. Broker non-votes in connection with the election of one or more nominees for director will not constitute a vote cast and will therefore have no effect on the outcome of the vote. In addition, with respect to Proposal 1, the election of directors, a "withhold" vote will not constitute a vote cast and therefore will not affect the outcome of the vote on the election of directors. In accordance with New York law, abstentions and broker non-votes are also not counted in determining the votes cast in favor of or against Proposal 2, the non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation, Proposal 3, the non-binding advisory vote on the frequency of the executive compensation vote or Proposal 4, the ratification of the selection of Ernst & Young LLP as independent auditors of the Company for the 2024 fiscal year, and therefore will not affect the outcome of such vote.
Additionally, if you hold your shares in a brokerage account or by another nominee, since you are not the shareholder of record, in order to vote these shares at the virtual Annual Meeting you must obtain a legal proxy from your broker or other nominee. Once you have obtained the legal proxy, you must send a copy of the legal proxy to EQ via e-mail to EQSS- ProxyTabulation@equiniti.com prior to February 6, 2024.
Therefore, it is particularly important for shareholders holding shares in "street name" to instruct their brokers as to how they wish to vote their shares.
3
UNIVERSAL PROXY RULES
Pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") universal proxy rules, shareholders who intend to solicit proxies in support of director nominees other than the Company's nominees must provide notice of such intent to the Company in accordance with the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission's Rule 14a-19 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and the Company's by-laws. As of the deadline for shareholders to provide notice of such intent pursuant to Rule 14a-19 and the Company's by-laws for the Annual Meeting, no shareholder has provided such notice to the Company. Therefore, the universal proxy rules do not apply to this solicitation.
PROPOSAL 1 - ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
The Board is comprised of two classes of directors, Class A directors and Class B directors, elected by holders of Class A shares and holders of Class B shares, respectively. Within each class of directors there exist three subclasses, such that each of the subclasses is nearly equal in number.
Our Board is currently comprised of ten members. Four directors are to be elected at the Annual Meeting, of which one will be a Class A director elected by the holders of the outstanding Class A shares and of which three will be Class B directors elected by the holders of the outstanding Class B shares. Mr. Donald R. Fishback is nominated to be elected by the holders of Class B shares to hold office for a two-year term expiring in 2026, or until the election and qualification of his successor. Ms. Janet M. Coletti is nominated to be elected by the holders of Class A shares and Mr. William G. Gisel Jr. and Mr. Pat Roche are nominated to be elected by the holders of Class B shares; each to hold office for a three-year term expiring in 2027, or until the election and qualification of their successors.
For each properly executed proxy, the persons named in the proxy will vote Class A shares for the election of the Class A nominee named in the following table and Class B shares for the election of the Class B nominees named in the following table, unless the proxy directs otherwise or is revoked. In the event any of the nominees should be unable to serve as a director, the proxy will be voted in accordance with the best judgment of the person or persons acting under it. It is not expected that any of the nominees will be unable to serve. Proxies cannot be voted for a greater number of persons than the number of nominees named.
The Company's current Board, including the nominees for director, share certain characteristics, experience and capabilities critical to effective board membership. Sound business judgment essential to intelligent and effective decision-making, experience at the policy-making level, relevant educational background, integrity, honesty and the ability to work collaboratively are some of the attributes possessed that qualify them to serve on the Board. The specific employment and leadership experiences, knowledge and capabilities of both the nominees for director and standing directors are further described in their biographies on the following pages.
Certain information regarding nominees for Class A and Class B directors, as well as those Class A and Class B directors whose terms of office continue beyond the date of the Annual Meeting, is set forth in the following tables. Messrs. Fishback and Gisel and Ms. Coletti have previously served as directors and have been elected as directors at prior annual meetings. The Board appointed Mr. Roche as a director effective February 6, 2023 in connection with his promotion to serve as the Company's CEO.
4
Nominees for Election as Directors at the Annual Meeting
The Board recommends a vote "FOR" the election of each of the Nominees listed above for Director.
JANET M. COLETTI
Age
Director Since
Expiration of Term
Position
60
2020
2027
Director - Class A
Ms. Coletti retired as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer ("CHRO") of M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") in December 2020. M&T is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. Ms. Coletti started her career at M&T in 1985 and held numerous positions in the Consumer Banking and Business Banking divisions before becoming CHRO in 2015. Ms. Coletti holds a Bachelor of Arts ("B.A.") in Economics from Mount Holyoke College. The Company believes Ms. Coletti's extensive financial services experience along with her understanding of talent management, leadership development, compensation and benefits, and diversity and inclusion make her highly qualified to serve as a director.
DONALD R. FISHBACK
Age
Director Since
Expiration of Term
Position
67
2015
2026
Director - Class B
Mr. Fishback joined Moog in 1981 after working as a Certified Public Accountant for Deloitte LLP. He became Corporate Controller in 1985 and was named Vice President of Finance in 2007, a position he held until December 2010, at which time he was elected Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Mr. Fishback retired as CFO of the Company effective January 2020 and served as a corporate Vice President until March 2021. Mr. Fishback holds a B.A. in Business from Westminster College in Pennsylvania, a Master of Business Administration ("MBA") from University at Buffalo, The State University of New York and completed the Advanced Management Program ("AMP") at Harvard Business School. The Company believes Mr. Fishback's in-depth financial and managerial expertise and thorough understanding of the Company's operations make him highly qualified to serve as a director.
WILLIAM G. GISEL, JR.
Age
Director Since
Expiration of Term
Position
71
2012
2027
Director - Class B
Mr. Gisel is former Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and current Executive Vice Chair of Rich Products Corporation, headquartered in Buffalo, New York. Mr. Gisel started his career at Bankers Trust Company in 1974, and after completing law school in 1978, he joined the law firm Phillips Lytle LLP. Mr. Gisel joined Rich Products in 1982, serving as the company's first General Counsel. In 1988, Mr. Gisel was named Vice President of the International Division. In 1996, he assumed the position of President of Rich's Food Group and Chief Operating Officer ("COO") and, in 2006, he was appointed CEO, a role in which he served until January 2020. He earned a B.A. from Williams College, a Juris Doctorate from the Emory University School of Law and has an MBA from the University of Rochester William E. Simon Graduate School of Business Administration. The Company believes Mr. Gisel's experience as an executive officer and director of a large, multi-national company makes him highly qualified to serve as a director.
PAT ROCHE
Age
Director Since
Expiration of Term
Position
60
2023
2027
CEO & Director - Class B
Mr. Roche was promoted to CEO, effective February 1, 2023, from Executive Vice President and COO, which he served since December 1, 2021. Prior thereto, he had been a Vice President and Officer of Moog Inc. since September 1, 2012 and served as President, Industrial Systems Group since September 1, 2015. Mr. Roche has been with Moog for over 23 years. He began his career as the Engineering Manager at Moog in Cork, Ireland, subsequently becoming the General Manager for that facility in 2003. Over the years, Mr. Roche has held various positions in Moog's Industrial Systems Group, including management of core product development, strategic supply chain, business process development and information technology. He transferred to Moog's Corporate Group from 2012 to 2015, with a responsibility for global information technology, indirect procurement and various shared service activities. Prior to joining Moog, Mr. Roche spent several years working in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Mr. Roche has a Bachelor of Engineering, Master of Engineering Science and MBA degrees from University College Cork, Ireland and completed the AMP at Harvard Business School. Mr. Roche is a Chartered Engineer and Fellow of Engineers Ireland ("FIEI"). The Company believes Mr. Roche's range of management experience in engineering, operations management and information technology, along with his in- depth knowledge of the Company's markets, products and technologies, make him highly qualified to serve as a director.
5
Directors With Terms Continuing Beyond the Annual Meeting
MAHESH NARANG
Age
Director Since
Expiration of Term
Position
48
2022
2025
Director - Class A
Mr. Narang is the Executive Vice President and President of the Access segment of Oshkosh Corporation, a role he assumed in November 2023. Previously, Mr. Narang was the President of the Components segment at Cummins Inc. from January 2021 to November 2023 after serving as the Vice President and General Manager of Cummins Emission Solutions from July 2017 to December 2020. In his over 20 years at Cummins Inc., Mr. Narang held various leadership positions providing him with many opportunities to work within different business segments and across regions in operations, marketing and general management, including his role as COO for the India Area Business Organization. He received his Bachelor of Science ("B.S.") in Engineering from Mumbai University and an MBA from Northwestern University. The Company believes Mr. Narang's extensive knowledge and expertise in global operations management, engineering and environmental solutions makes him highly qualified to serve as a director.
BRENDA L. REICHELDERFER Age
Director Since
Expiration of Term
Position
65
2016
2026
Director - Class A
Ms. Reichelderfer is a retired Senior Vice President and Managing Director at TriVista, a global management consulting firm in the private equity sector. Ms. Reichelderfer joined TriVista in 2008 and also served as the company's Global Head of Aerospace and Defense. Previously, she spent over 25 years in executive leadership positions at ITT Corporation, including Group President of the Motion & Flow Control and subsequently the Electronics Divisions. She received a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Ohio Northern University and is a graduate of the Executive Development Institute at the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University. The Company believes Ms. Reichelderfer's extensive experience in general management, engineering and operations, along with her knowledge of the aerospace and industrial industries, make her highly qualified to serve as a director.
PETER J. GUNDERMANN
Age
Director Since
Expiration of Term
Position
61
2009
2025
Director - Class B
Mr. Gundermann is President, CEO and Chairman of Astronics Corporation, a publicly traded aerospace and defense company headquartered in East Aurora, New York. Mr. Gundermann joined Astronics in 1988, has been a director since 2000 and has held his current position as President and CEO since 2003. He received a B.A. in Applied Mathematics and Economics from Brown University and an MBA from Duke University. The Company believes Mr. Gundermann's in-depth understanding of the aerospace and defense industry and his significant high-level management experience as President and CEO of Astronics Corporation make him highly qualified to serve as a director.
KRAIG H. KAYSER
Age
Director Since
Expiration of Term
Position
63
1998
2026
Director - Class B
Mr. Kayser is the non-executive Chairman and former President and CEO of Seneca Foods Corporation headquartered in Fairport, New York. He retired as President and CEO on October 1, 2020. Prior to assuming the CEO position at Seneca Foods in 1993, Mr. Kayser was Seneca Food's CFO. He received a B.A. from Hamilton College and an MBA from Cornell University. The Company believes Mr. Kayser's financial and business expertise, including an in-depth understanding of the preparation and analysis of financial statements, and experience as President and CEO of a large publicly traded corporation, makes him highly qualified to serve as a director.
BRIAN J. LIPKE
Age
Director Since
Expiration of Term
Position
72
2003
2025
Director - Class B
Mr. Lipke retired as CEO of Gibraltar Industries, Inc., headquartered in Buffalo, New York, in December 2014 and served as Chairman of the Board through May 2015. Mr. Lipke started his career with Gibraltar in 1972, became President in 1987 and Chairman of the Board in 1993. Mr. Lipke attended the SUNY College of Technology at Alfred and the University of Akron. The Company believes Mr. Lipke's extensive managerial experience at both the officer and director level, reflected by his tenure as Chairman of the Board and CEO of Gibraltar Industries, Inc., makes him highly qualified to serve as a director.
JOHN R. SCANNELL
Age
Director Since
Expiration of Term
Position
60
2012
2025
Non-Executive Chairman of the Board & Director - Class B
Mr. Scannell joined Moog in 1990 as an Engineering Manager of Moog Limited in Ireland and later moved to Germany to become Operations Manager of Moog GmbH. In 1999, he became the General Manager of Moog Limited in Ireland, and in 2003 moved to Aircraft Controls as the Boeing 787 Program Manager and was subsequently named Director of Contracts and Pricing and elected a Vice President of the Company in 2005. He was elected CFO in 2007, a position he held until December 2010, at which time he was elected COO. In December 2011, Mr. Scannell was elected CEO and was named Chairman of the Board in January 2014. Mr. Scannell retired as CEO, effective February 1, 2023. In addition to an MBA from The Harvard Business School, Mr. Scannell holds B.S. and M.S. degrees in Electrical Engineering from University College Cork, Ireland. The Company believes Mr. Scannell's range of management experience in engineering, operations management, contracts and finance, along with his in-depth knowledge of the Company's markets, products and technologies, make him highly qualified to serve as a director.
6
7
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
Corporate Governance Guidelines
Our Board and management are committed to effective corporate governance practices. Our Corporate Governance Guidelines describe the governance principles and procedures by which the Board functions. The Board annually reviews the Corporate Governance Guidelines and the Board committee charters in response to corporate governance developments, including regulatory changes and recommendations by directors of the Company in connection with Board and committee evaluations.
Our Corporate Governance Guidelines and our Board committee charters are available on our website at www.moog.com by selecting Investors and then Corporate Governance Guidelines. Shareholders may request a free printed copy of our Corporate Governance Guidelines from our Investor Relations department by contacting them by telephone at (716) 687-4225 or by e-mail to investorrelations@moog.com.
Business Ethics Code of Conduct
We have a written code of business ethics and conduct which applies to all directors, officers and employees. Our Statement of Business Ethics is available on our website at www.moog.com by selecting Investors, Corporate Governance Guidelines and then Moog Statement of Business Ethics. Shareholders may request a free printed copy of our Statement of Business Ethics from our Investor Relations department by contacting them by telephone at (716) 687-4225 or by e-mail to investorrelations@moog.com.
Communication with Directors
The Board has a process by which shareholders or other interested parties can communicate with the Board, with the non- management directors as a group or with the chair of the Board in executive sessions. All such questions or inquiries should be directed to the Secretary of the Company, Christopher A. Head, c/o Moog Inc., 400 Jamison Road, East Aurora, New York 14052. Mr. Head will review and communicate pertinent inquiries to the Board or, if requested, the non-management directors as a group or the chair of the Board executive sessions.
Leadership Structure
The Company focuses on strong corporate governance practices and values independent Board oversight as an essential component of strong corporate performance to enhance shareholder value. The full Board and the Nominating and Governance Committee each evaluate on an ongoing basis whether the Board's leadership structure is appropriate to effectively address our business needs and the long-term interests of our shareholders.
The Board, in accordance with the Company's by-laws, elects a Chairman of the Board from among the directors. The Board believes it is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders for the Board to determine which director is best qualified to serve as Chair in light of the circumstances at the time, rather than based on a fixed policy. As a result, the roles of Chairman and CEO have been combined at some times, while at other times the roles have been split. Consistent with good corporate governance principles, the Nominating and Governance Committee will continue to review periodically this matter to determine whether, based on the relevant facts and circumstances at such future times, separation of the offices of Chairman and CEO best serve the interests of the Company and its shareholders.
Mr. Scannell retired as CEO, effective February 1, 2023 and Mr. Roche was promoted to CEO in connection therewith. Mr. Scannell will serve on the Board as a non-executive Chairman. The Board, in consultation with the Nominating and Governance Committee, determined that in connection with Mr. Roche's appointment as CEO, it was in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders to split the roles of Chairman and CEO. Our separate Chairman and CEO roles allows our Chairman to provide oversight and leadership on corporate governance and other Company matters and our CEO to lead the Company's business and drive Company results. This structure also provides the Board with the continued benefit of the experience, perspective and leadership gained by Mr. Scannell over the past 33 years in his various roles of increasing responsibility at the Company.
Independent directors chair each of our Board committees, other than the Executive Committee. In addition, the independent non-management directors of the Board meet separately as a group at every regularly scheduled Board meeting.
We believe this structure facilitates effective oversight, further strengthens our Board's independent leadership and supports our commitment to enhancing shareholder value and strong corporate governance.
8
