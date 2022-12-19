Moog : Adds New D937 Series Servo-Proportional Valve to Flow Control Portfolio
12/19/2022 | 02:05pm EST
East Aurora, N.Y. - December 19, 2022 - Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) today introduced the release of the new D937 Series Servo-Proportional Valve. This direct-operated, analog valve has been added to its robust portfolio of flow control devices to offer customers a wide range of choices based on needed features and price points. For over seventy years, Moog has consistently delivered state-of-the-art technology and engineering innovations that offer optimal reliability and performance.
Product Overview
The D937 Series valves are driven by a proportional solenoid and equipped with integrated electronics and closed-loop position control of the spool. This ISO 4401 size 05 valve is suitable for electrohydraulic control of position, speed, pressure, and force in open and closed-loop control systems. Customers will benefit from multiple standard features, including: a 4/4-way design with a failsafe position, electronics on the solenoid for a reduced envelope size and added vibration resistance, and exact replacement capabilities when switching from other valves on the market.
"Our new D937 Servo-Proportional valve is a great option for anyone looking for a high-performing, high-response valve that is also capable of extended use lifecycles," said Dr. Marco Wiegandt, Valve Development Manager for Moog. "Considering the standard features and drop-in replacement capabilities, we are confident this valve series will be an attractive solution for customers across a variety of industries."
Applications
With superior resistance to vibration, temperature and contamination, the D937 Series Valves are especially suited for plastics machinery, heavy industry, die casting, and the wood industry. The new valve is also ideal for applications requiring a high degree of precision control including marine, metal forming and presses, gas and steam turbines, and test-lab rigs.
About Moog Inc.
Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog Industrial Group designs and manufactures high performance motion control products, solutions and services combining electric, hydraulic, and hybrid technologies with expert consultative support in a range of applications in energy, industrial machinery, simulation and test markets. We help performance-driven companies to design and develop their next-generation equipment. Moog Industrial Systems, with fiscal year 2022 sales of US $907 million and over 40 locations worldwide, is part of Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B), which had sales of US $3.0 billion. For more information, please visit www.Moog.com
Media Contacts and Inquiries:
Matthew Kiefer, Senior Product Marketing Manager, mkiefer@moog.com, +1 716-206-4652