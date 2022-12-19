Moog : Adds New D937 Series Servo-Proportional Valve to Flow Control Portfolio

East Aurora, N.Y. - December 19, 2022 - Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) today introduced the release of the new D937 Series Servo-Proportional Valve. This direct-operated, analog valve has been added to its robust portfolio of flow control devices to offer customers a wide range of choices based on needed features and price points. For over seventy years, Moog has consistently delivered state-of-the-art technology and engineering innovations that offer optimal reliability and performance.



Product Overview

The D937 Series valves are driven by a proportional solenoid and equipped with integrated electronics and closed-loop position control of the spool. This ISO 4401 size 05 valve is suitable for electrohydraulic control of position, speed, pressure, and force in open and closed-loop control systems. Customers will benefit from multiple standard features, including: a 4/4-way design with a failsafe position, electronics on the solenoid for a reduced envelope size and added vibration resistance, and exact replacement capabilities when switching from other valves on the market.

"Our new D937 Servo-Proportional valve is a great option for anyone looking for a high-performing, high-response valve that is also capable of extended use lifecycles," said Dr. Marco Wiegandt, Valve Development Manager for Moog. "Considering the standard features and drop-in replacement capabilities, we are confident this valve series will be an attractive solution for customers across a variety of industries."