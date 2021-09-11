Moog : Advanced Manufacturing Using Artificial Intelligence

Moog continues a strong tradition of innovation to revolutionize manufacturing. We are making complex metal parts through a metal additive manufacturing process called Laser Powder Bed Fusion. It allows engineers to create more complex parts than ever before and promises to increase the performance of systems using additively manufactured components or assemblies. Now, we're deploying Artificial Intelligence to help inspect the quality of work. Thanks to funding from the University at Buffalo New York State Center of Excellence in Materials Informatics (CMI), we were able to apply convolutional neural networks to create a highly trained computer algorithm that can recognize high quality additive manufactured parts and reject the lower quality ones. Watch Dr. Paul Guerrier, Moog Advanced Technology Center Manager, share how this is revolutionizing the work we do.