    MOG.A   US6153942023

MOOG INC.

(MOG.A)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Moog : Advanced Manufacturing Using Artificial Intelligence

09/11/2021 | 08:32pm EDT
Moog continues a strong tradition of innovation to revolutionize manufacturing. We are making complex metal parts through a metal additive manufacturing process called Laser Powder Bed Fusion. It allows engineers to create more complex parts than ever before and promises to increase the performance of systems using additively manufactured components or assemblies. Now, we're deploying Artificial Intelligence to help inspect the quality of work. Thanks to funding from the University at Buffalo New York State Center of Excellence in Materials Informatics (CMI), we were able to apply convolutional neural networks to create a highly trained computer algorithm that can recognize high quality additive manufactured parts and reject the lower quality ones. Watch Dr. Paul Guerrier, Moog Advanced Technology Center Manager, share how this is revolutionizing the work we do.

Disclaimer

MOOG Inc. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2021 00:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MOOG INC.
09/11MOOG : Advanced Manufacturing Using Artificial Intelligence
PU
09/03MOOG : to Exhibit Spacecraft Technology at Satellite 2021
PU
08/14MOOG : to Exhibit Spacecraft Technology at Satellite 2021
PU
08/12MOOG INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/11MOOG : Exhibiting Solutions for Unmanned Systems at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2021
PU
08/04Moog Continues to Enhance Its Strong Six-Year Relationship with S3 AeroDefens..
CI
07/30SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Posting Slim Losses This Afternoon
MT
07/30TRANCHE UPDATE ON MOOG INC. (NYSE : MOG.A)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on No..
CI
07/30Moog Seeks Acquisitions
CI
07/30MOOG : Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Grow in Fiscal Q3; Trims Sales Outlook, Mainta..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on MOOG INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 821 M - -
Net income 2021 162 M - -
Net Debt 2021 813 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 451 M 2 451 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 12 623
Free-Float 60,0%
Chart MOOG INC.
Duration : Period :
Moog Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOOG INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 76,15 $
Average target price 105,00 $
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John R. Scannell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer Walter Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Kraig H. Kayser Independent Director
Brian J. Lipke Independent Director
Peter J. Gundermann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOOG INC.-3.97%2 451
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION16.99%124 433
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-2.56%95 780
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION17.08%56 695
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION35.47%56 257
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.22.54%46 545