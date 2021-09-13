Moog : Announces Participation In AFWERX's Agility Prime Initative

EAST AURORA, NY, Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) announced today that its Aircraft Controls segment has agreed to an OTP (Other Transaction for Prototype) agreement with AFWERX, the United States Air Force technology incubator, in alignment with the Agility Prime program. The agreement focuses on Moog's SureFly® S250 vehicle.

Moog's SureFly S250 vehicle is a two-seat all-electric multi-rotor vehicle, which can fly manned or unmanned utilizing eight independent electric propulsion motors as its flight controls. The vehicle will be modified to a hybrid electric power system. The Air Force is focusing its support of the project on vehicle aerodynamics, pilot interfaces, and system safety, as well airworthiness support for unmanned operations. These areas of study are a high priority for the Air Force, as they present significant new challenges found on EVTOL vehicles. The vehicle was developed, and is owned and operated by Moog Inc.

'Moog brings years of experience in design and manufacturing systems for applications in the aerospace and defense industry,' says Darshan Divakaran, Program Manager, Agility Prime. 'As full battery electric propulsion systems still have limitations, with the SureFly eVTOL aircraft, the Air Force will get a more in-depth understanding of hybrid electric power system technology and Moog's aircraft control systems.'

'Moog is very pleased to be working with AFWERX in their Agility Prime program to accelerate the maturation of our Surefly vehicle,' says Moog Aircraft Innovation Director Paul Stoelting. 'The SureFly, and its other autonomous eVTOL derivatives, will provide ideal solutions for missions ranging from battlefield resupply and casualty evacuation to humanitarian disaster response and distributed logistics.'

About Moog Inc.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog's high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, and marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the company can be found at www.moog.com. For further information on Moog's eVTOL vehicle, visit: https://www.moog.com/innovation.html

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,000 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

AFWERX is a program office at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) connecting innovators across government, industry and academia. Through innovation and collaboration with top subject-matter experts, AFWERX harnesses the power of ingenuity of internal talent, by expanding technology, talent, and transition partnerships for rapid and affordable commercial and military capability. Agility Prime is a recent Air Force acquisition program seeking to accelerate commercial development of manned or unmanned aircraft employing advanced technologies.