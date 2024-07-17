Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer and systems integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems. The Company operates through four segments: Space and Defense, Military Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Industrial. Within the aerospace and defense market, its products and systems include primary and secondary flight controls and components for military aircraft, turreted weapon systems, tactical and strategic missile steering controls and various defense product components; primary and secondary flight controls and components for commercial aircraft; and satellite avionics, positioning controls and components, launcher thrust vector controls and components, as well as integrated space vehicles. In the industrial market, its products are used in a wide range of applications, including heavy industrial machinery used for metal forming and pressing, flight simulation motion control systems, energy exploration and generation products, and others.

