Moog : Expands Printed Circuit Boards and Electronics Manufacturing

The site in Galax is part of Moog's Power and Data sector, which has operations in Blacksburg, Virginia, Johnson City, Tennessee, and Reading, England. As this business unit continues to grow, with it comes the addition of highly skilled technical jobs. The Galax business serves customers in the electronics, communications and military industry segments.

"The expanded facility in Galax more accurately reflects the technology capabilities and dedication of our talented Moog team," says Miranda Layne, Vice-President, Power and Data sector. "We continue to focus on ways to support our customer's growing need for innovative, high technology products."



About Moog



Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog's high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine and medical equipment.

Visit Moog career opportunities at https://careers.moog.com.