    MOG.A   US6153942023

MOOG INC.

(MOG.A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:40 2022-09-14 pm EDT
75.33 USD   +0.19%
01:10pMOOG : Expands Printed Circuit Boards and Electronics Manufacturing
PU
09/12MOOG : Genesys Aerosystems Receives EASA Certification Approval for HeliSAS® Autopilot for Bell 505 Helicopter
PU
09/12MOOG : X700 Series 2-Way Servo Cartridge Valves with superior flow performance
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moog : Expands Printed Circuit Boards and Electronics Manufacturing

09/14/2022 | 01:10pm EDT
The site in Galax is part of Moog's Power and Data sector, which has operations in Blacksburg, Virginia, Johnson City, Tennessee, and Reading, England. As this business unit continues to grow, with it comes the addition of highly skilled technical jobs. The Galax business serves customers in the electronics, communications and military industry segments.

"The expanded facility in Galax more accurately reflects the technology capabilities and dedication of our talented Moog team," says Miranda Layne, Vice-President, Power and Data sector. "We continue to focus on ways to support our customer's growing need for innovative, high technology products."

About Moog

Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog's high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine and medical equipment.

Visit Moog career opportunities at https://careers.moog.com.

Disclaimer

MOOG Inc. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 17:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 030 M - -
Net income 2022 174 M - -
Net Debt 2022 719 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 1,36%
Capitalization 2 416 M 2 416 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 59,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John R. Scannell Vice President
Jennifer Walter Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Patrick J. Roche Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Kraig H. Kayser Independent Director
Brian J. Lipke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOOG INC.-7.14%2 416
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.72%123 228
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION15.17%108 535
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION21.15%72 549
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION9.36%62 401
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.6.14%43 309