Mineral Wells, TX (June 29, 2023) - Genesys Aerosystems, a Moog Inc. company, announced today that its development of the Genesys IFR Helicopter Autopilot (GRC™-4000) has started company flight testing with the goal of completing STC by end of 2023.

Genesys Aerosystems submitted an STC Application on April 4th, 2023, to the FAA for an S-TEC® ODA Project covering the installation of the 4-Axis autopilot on the Airbus Helicopters MBB-BK 117 C-2(e) (EC145e) rotorcraft. The STC amends the existing S-TEC STC (SR11339SC) to allow the option to install the Genesys 4-Axis IFR helicopter Autopilot in place of the existing 3-Axis IFR helicopter Autopilot.

In response to FAA and NTSB recommendations to reduce fatigue related aviation incidents, Moog has been working on advanced autopilot systems. The Genesys Rotorcraft Controls (GRC-4000) product development is a result of the Moog innovation efforts.

"As part of the Moog Mission Systems Segment, Genesys has been able to build upon our flight controls expertise to bring additional capabilities to the already full-featured helicopter autopilot product line," states Jamie Luster, Director of Sales and Marketing for Genesys Aerosystems.



Moog's long-term objective is to enhance these autopilot capabilities toward autonomous flight technologies in the near future.

About the GRC™-4000 Autopilot

The Genesys IFR Helicopter Autopilot product line, which includes the GRC™-3000, GRC™-4000 and others, is a patented, lightweight, and affordable attitude-based autopilot and stability augmentation system. The workload-reducing autopilot incorporates modes such as heading, navigation, approach, vertical speed, indicated speed, and altitude hold. Designed to be on all the time, the stability augmentation system will bring the helicopter back to a neutral attitude by simply easing the forces applied or simply letting go of the cyclic should the pilot become incapacitated, spatially disoriented, or lose visual references. In addition to the crucial SAS abilities, the system features over speed and under speed envelope protection, keeping pilots and occupants safely in the flight envelope while the autopilot is on.