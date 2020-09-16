Moog : Helps Researchers Build A Better Turbine Blade Test

Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance motion control products and solutions, has applied its expertise with servo control and actuation to help create a testing facility for researchers at the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) Large Scale Facility, part of the Department of Wind Energy and the Villum Center for Advanced Structural and Material Testing (CASMaT). Underpinning the test facility on the DTU Risø campus in Denmark, is Moog's digital closed loop control system and application software. Moog and its partner T A Savery designed and installed test equipment for three test stands, which can accommodate 15-, 25- and 45-meter wind turbine blades. Moog engineers carried out the installation and commissioning of the suite of test equipment and provide ongoing support for DTU staff. The Moog scope of supply for the three, blade test stands included the hydraulic power plant and distribution network, six hydraulic winches for the static test and a combination of eight mass resonance exciters (MRE) and linear actuator assemblies for dynamic test work. The solution also included all pipe work, hosing and actuation devices, control system electronics and application software. To design the winch assemblies, Moog collaborated with U.K.-based Qualter Hall, a provider of bespoke hoisting, winching and haulage systems.

