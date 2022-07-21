Moog : Highlights New Spacecraft Solutions at 36th Annual Small Satellite Conference

East Aurora, NY (July 22, 2022) - Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) will feature its newly released line of spacecraft buses and tugs at the annual Small Satellite Conference (SmallSat) in Logan, UT. The exhibit floor for SmallSat will be open to thousands of industry professionals August 8-11.

Moog space vehicles are complete systems that leverage decades of experience in propulsion, avionics, flight software, spacecraft mechanisms, and structures. The novel configurations offer flexibility to tackle challenging missions of nearly any flight profile or mission type. On display at SmallSat will be Moog's scale model of its Small Launch Orbital Maneuvering Vehicle (SL-OMVTM). It is a propulsion tug for secondary payload deployment that is configurable for cubesats through ESPA-class spacecraft. SL-OMV has its own avionics, power, green propulsion, and communications systems that are designed for short duration missions. SL-OMV is currently in production for the UK Pathfinder Launch mission which will deliver six 6u cubesats to their ideal orbit.

Moog Space Vehicles Business Development Manager, Chris Loghry, will present his paper "The Path to the First Flight of the SL-OMV" during the conference's Space Access session on Thursday, August 10 at 8:45 a.m. MDT.

The annual Small Satellite Conference has become internationally recognized as the premier conference on small satellites and launchers. It provides a forum to review recent successes, explore new directions, and introduce emerging technologies in small spacecraft development. During the 36th Annual Small Satellite Conference, sessions will explore the realm of the possible and investigate key advancements for small satellite missions to truly become transformational scientific discovery tools beyond low Earth orbit.