  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Moog Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOG.A   US6153942023

MOOG INC.

(MOG.A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:53 2022-07-21 pm EDT
80.08 USD   -1.13%
03:14pMOOG : Highlights New Spacecraft Solutions at 36th Annual Small Satellite Conference
PU
07/19Triumph Group Wins US Army Order for Electronic Control Units for Helicopter Fleets
MT
07/19Moog Inc. and TRIUMPH Enter Into MRO Agreement
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moog : Highlights New Spacecraft Solutions at 36th Annual Small Satellite Conference

07/21/2022 | 03:14pm EDT
East Aurora, NY (July 22, 2022) - Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) will feature its newly released line of spacecraft buses and tugs at the annual Small Satellite Conference (SmallSat) in Logan, UT. The exhibit floor for SmallSat will be open to thousands of industry professionals August 8-11.

Moog space vehicles are complete systems that leverage decades of experience in propulsion, avionics, flight software, spacecraft mechanisms, and structures. The novel configurations offer flexibility to tackle challenging missions of nearly any flight profile or mission type. On display at SmallSat will be Moog's scale model of its Small Launch Orbital Maneuvering Vehicle (SL-OMVTM). It is a propulsion tug for secondary payload deployment that is configurable for cubesats through ESPA-class spacecraft. SL-OMV has its own avionics, power, green propulsion, and communications systems that are designed for short duration missions. SL-OMV is currently in production for the UK Pathfinder Launch mission which will deliver six 6u cubesats to their ideal orbit.

Moog Space Vehicles Business Development Manager, Chris Loghry, will present his paper "The Path to the First Flight of the SL-OMV" during the conference's Space Access session on Thursday, August 10 at 8:45 a.m. MDT.

The annual Small Satellite Conference has become internationally recognized as the premier conference on small satellites and launchers. It provides a forum to review recent successes, explore new directions, and introduce emerging technologies in small spacecraft development. During the 36th Annual Small Satellite Conference, sessions will explore the realm of the possible and investigate key advancements for small satellite missions to truly become transformational scientific discovery tools beyond low Earth orbit.

About Moog Inc.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog's high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites, and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, and marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the company can be found at www.moog.com. Additional information about our Space sector can be found at www.moog.com/space. Visit our show landing page to discover more of the technologies on display at www.moog.com/smallsat.

Moog Careers: careers.moog.com/

Space Media: kgibas@moog.com

Disclaimer

MOOG Inc. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 19:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 033 M - -
Net income 2022 167 M - -
Net Debt 2022 660 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 1,23%
Capitalization 2 581 M 2 581 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart MOOG INC.
Duration : Period :
Moog Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOOG INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 80,99 $
Average target price 94,33 $
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John R. Scannell Vice President
Jennifer Walter Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Patrick J. Roche Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Kraig H. Kayser Independent Director
Brian J. Lipke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOOG INC.-2.89%2 581
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.35%140 639
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION8.97%104 793
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION16.07%70 894
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION0.63%60 069
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.82%43 275