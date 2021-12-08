Log in
    MOG.A   US6153942023

MOOG INC.

(MOG.A)
Moog : I/ITSEC 2021, Orlando, FL ShowDaily

12/08/2021 | 01:52pm EST
About Moog Inc.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog Industrial Group designs and manufactures high performance motion control products, solutions and services combining electric, hydraulic, and hybrid technologies with expert consultative support in a range of applications in energy, industrial machinery, simulation and test markets. We help performance-driven companies to design and develop their next-generation equipment. Moog Industrial Group, with fiscal year 2020 sales of US $909 million and over 40 locations worldwide, is part of Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B), which had fiscal year 2020 sales of US $2.9 billion. For more information, please visit www.moog.com and www.moogsimulation.com. For career opportunities, go to www.moog.com/careers.

Media Contacts and Inquiries:

Disclaimer

MOOG Inc. published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 18:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 036 M - -
Net income 2022 177 M - -
Net Debt 2022 690 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 1,36%
Capitalization 2 383 M 2 383 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart MOOG INC.
Duration : Period :
Moog Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOOG INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 74,03 $
Average target price 94,00 $
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John R. Scannell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer Walter Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Patrick J. Roche Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Kraig H. Kayser Independent Director
Brian J. Lipke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOOG INC.-11.46%2 383
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION18.88%127 445
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-5.96%93 538
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION17.43%57 497
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION33.93%55 557
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.90%42 126