Moog : I/ITSEC 2021, Orlando, FL ShowDaily

About Moog Inc.



Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog Industrial Group designs and manufactures high performance motion control products, solutions and services combining electric, hydraulic, and hybrid technologies with expert consultative support in a range of applications in energy, industrial machinery, simulation and test markets. We help performance-driven companies to design and develop their next-generation equipment. Moog Industrial Group, with fiscal year 2020 sales of US $909 million and over 40 locations worldwide, is part of Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B), which had fiscal year 2020 sales of US $2.9 billion. For more information, please visit www.moog.com and www.moogsimulation.com. For career opportunities, go to www.moog.com/careers.

Media Contacts and Inquiries: