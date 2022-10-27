Advanced search
    MOG.A   US6153942023

MOOG INC.

(MOG.A)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:57 2022-10-27 am EDT
83.52 USD   +2.18%
Moog Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Earnings Webcast on November 4, 2022
BU
Moog : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Earnings Webcast on November 4, 2022
PU
Moog Inc. to Support L3Harris and Air Tractor Sky Warden Team on USSOCOM Armed Overwatch Program
BU
Moog Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Earnings Webcast on November 4, 2022

10/27/2022 | 10:45am EDT
Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) will release its fourth quarter and year-end earnings for the period ended October 1, 2022 on Friday, November 4, 2022. In conjunction with this release, Moog will host a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET, which will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet. John Scannell, Chairman and CEO, and Jennifer Walter, CFO, will host the call.

Listeners can access the conference call live or in replay mode on the Internet at http://www.moog.com/investors/communications/. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to visit the site to download and install any necessary audio software.

Supplemental data will be available on the website approximately 90 minutes prior to the call and will be archived for 45 days.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, wind energy, marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.moog.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MOOG INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 030 M - -
Net income 2022 173 M - -
Net Debt 2022 719 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 1,25%
Capitalization 2 618 M 2 618 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 59,4%
Technical analysis trends MOOG INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John R. Scannell Vice President
Jennifer Walter Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Patrick J. Roche Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Kraig H. Kayser Independent Director
Brian J. Lipke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOOG INC.0.95%2 618
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION5.18%133 224
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION29.47%121 225
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION37.18%82 150
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION17.86%67 326
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.16.41%47 836