    MOG.A   US6153942023

MOOG INC.

(MOG.A)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-21 pm EDT
80.41 USD   -0.72%
Moog Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Webcast on July 29, 2022
BU
03:14pMOOG : Highlights New Spacecraft Solutions at 36th Annual Small Satellite Conference
PU
07/19Triumph Group Wins US Army Order for Electronic Control Units for Helicopter Fleets
MT
Moog Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Webcast on July 29, 2022

07/21/2022 | 05:27pm EDT
Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) will release its third quarter fiscal 2022 earnings for the period ended July 2, 2022 on Friday, July 29, 2022. In conjunction with this release, Moog will host a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET, which will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet. John Scannell, Chairman and CEO, and Jennifer Walter, CFO, will host the call.

Listeners can access the conference call live or in replay mode on the Internet at http://www.moog.com/investors/communications/. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to visit the site to download and install any necessary audio software.

Supplemental data will be available on the website approximately 90 minutes prior to the call and will be archived for 45 days.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, wind energy, marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the company can be found at www.moog.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 033 M - -
Net income 2022 167 M - -
Net Debt 2022 660 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 1,23%
Capitalization 2 581 M 2 581 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 59,6%
Managers and Directors
John R. Scannell Vice President
Jennifer Walter Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Patrick J. Roche Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Kraig H. Kayser Independent Director
Brian J. Lipke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOOG INC.-2.89%2 581
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.35%140 639
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION8.97%104 793
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION16.07%70 894
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION0.63%60 069
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.82%43 275