Moog Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) announced today financial results for the quarter ended April 2, 2022.

Second Quarter Highlights

Sales of $771 million were up 5% from a year ago;

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.91 included $0.59 per share in restructuring and impairment charges;

Non-GAAP diluted adjusted earnings per share of $1.49, up 12% from adjusted earnings per share a year ago;

GAAP operating margins of 7.4% with adjusted operating margins of 10.6%;

$23 million GAAP cash flow from operating activities and $13 million adjusted cash flow from operating activities;

GAAP effective tax rate of 24.9% and adjusted effective tax rate of 24.4%.

Segment Results

Aircraft Controls segment revenues in the quarter were $311 million, 2% higher year over year. Commercial aircraft revenues were $119 million, a 16% increase. Sales to commercial OEM customers were unchanged with an increase in A350, 737, and business jet sales compensating for slower sales of 787 and other OEM products. Commercial aftermarket sales increased 61% on very strong repair and overhaul activity, particularly on the 787 aircraft, and one-time sales of test equipment that were booked in the quarter.

Military aircraft sales were $192 million, down 5% year over year. Military OEM sales were down 11%, to $137 million. Lower F-35 Joint Strike Fighter sales and foreign military sales were partially offset by increased V-22 sales. Military aftermarket sales were 14% higher on increases across multiple programs.

Space and Defense segment revenues were $223 million, an increase of 8% year over year. Defense sales of $136 million increased 15%. Strong sales of the RIwP® turret and various components continued and offset lower sales for tactical missile applications. Space sales were mostly unchanged, at $87 million, the result of reduced hypersonic development activity and lower sales of heritage space components, offset by growth in sales of new space vehicles.

Industrial Systems segment sales in the quarter were $236 million, up 10% from a year ago, excluding the impact of foreign exchange movements and portfolio shaping activities. Sales of simulation and test products were 50% higher, as flight simulation activity for pilot training increased. Energy sales were up 14%, tied to the strength in oil prices and associated onshore and offshore exploration activity. Sales of products for industrial automation applications were down marginally, as the company completed minor portfolio shaping activities. Medical product sales were down 4%, the result of slower sales of components used in ventilators.

In the second quarter, the Company incurred $25 million of restructuring and impairment charges. Delayed recovery in the commercial aircraft OEM business resulted in $19 million of charges within the Aircraft Controls segment. The Company also recorded $4 million related to further portfolio refinements in the Space and Defense Controls and Industrial Systems segments and $2 million of asset write-downs related to exiting activities in Russia as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.

Consolidated 12-month backlog was $2.3 billion, up 17% from a year ago.

“We’re pleased with our results this quarter which came in ahead of forecast,” said John Scannell, Chairman and CEO. “Our backlog continues to grow, and our longer-term outlook remains positive. We’re managing through the on-going challenges associated with COVID and supply chain disruptions and are confident in meeting our forecast for the remainder of the year.”

Fiscal 2022 Outlook

The Company updated its fiscal 2022 projections and adjusted figures provided 90 days ago.

Forecasted sales of $3.0 billion;

Forecasted GAAP diluted earnings per share of $5.24, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $5.50, both plus or minus $0.20;

Forecasted GAAP operating margins of 10.0% and adjusted operating margins of 10.3%;

Forecasted cash flow from operating activities of $328 million and adjusted cash flow from operating activities of $228 million; and

Forecasted GAAP effective tax rate of 25.0% and adjusted effective tax rate of 25.4%.

In conjunction with today’s release, Moog will host a conference call today beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET, which will be broadcast live over the Internet. John Scannell, Chairman and CEO, and Jennifer Walter, CFO, will host the call.

Listeners can access the call live or in replay mode at www.moog.com/investors/communications. Supplemental financial data will be available on the webcast web page 90 minutes prior to the conference call.

About Moog

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the company can be found at www.moog.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Information included or incorporated by reference in this report that does not consist of historical facts, including statements accompanied by or containing words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “expected,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “approximate,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “anticipates,” “presume” and “assume,” are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to several factors, risks and uncertainties, the impact or occurrence of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results described in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should carefully consider the factors set forth below.

Although it is not possible to create a comprehensive list of all factors that may cause actual results to differ from the results expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements or that may affect our future results, some of these factors and other risks and uncertainties that arise from time to time are described in Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other periodic filings with the SEC and include the following:

COVID-19 PANDEMIC RISKS

We face various risks related to health pandemics such as the global COVID-19 pandemic, which may have material adverse consequences on our operations, financial position, cash flows, and those of our customers and suppliers.

STRATEGIC RISKS

We operate in highly competitive markets with competitors who may have greater resources than we possess;

Our new products and technology research and development efforts are substantial and may not be successful which could reduce our sales and earnings;

Our inability to adequately enforce and protect our intellectual property or defend against assertions of infringement could prevent or restrict our ability to compete; and

Our sales and earnings may be affected if we cannot identify, acquire or integrate strategic acquisitions, or as we conduct divestitures.

MARKET CONDITION RISKS

The markets we serve are cyclical and sensitive to domestic and foreign economic conditions and events, which may cause our operating results to fluctuate;

We depend heavily on government contracts that may not be fully funded or may be terminated, and the failure to receive funding or the termination of one or more of these contracts could reduce our sales and increase our costs;

The loss of The Boeing Company or Lockheed Martin as a customer or a significant reduction in sales to either company could adversely impact our operating results; and

We may not realize the full amounts reflected in our backlog as revenue, which could adversely affect our future revenue and growth prospects.

OPERATIONAL RISKS

Our business operations may be adversely affected by information systems interruptions, intrusions or new software implementations;

We may not be able to prevent, or timely detect, issues with our products and our manufacturing processes which may adversely affect our operations and our earnings;

If our subcontractors or suppliers fail to perform their contractual obligations, our prime contract performance and our ability to obtain future business could be materially and adversely impacted; and

The failure or misuse of our products may damage our reputation, necessitate a product recall or result in claims against us that exceed our insurance coverage, thereby requiring us to pay significant damages.

FINANCIAL RISKS

We make estimates in accounting for over-time contracts, and changes in these estimates may have significant impacts on our earnings;

We enter into fixed-price contracts, which could subject us to losses if we have cost overruns;

Our indebtedness and restrictive covenants under our credit facilities could limit our operational and financial flexibility;

The phase out of LIBOR may negatively impact our debt agreements and financial position, results of operations and liquidity;

Significant changes in discount rates, rates of return on pension assets, mortality tables and other factors could adversely affect our earnings and equity and increase our pension funding requirements;

A write-off of all or part of our goodwill or other intangible assets could adversely affect our operating results and net worth; and

Unforeseen exposure to additional income tax liabilities may affect our operating results.

LEGAL AND COMPLIANCE RISKS

Contracting on government programs is subject to significant regulation, including rules related to bidding, billing and accounting standards, and any false claims or non-compliance could subject us to fines, penalties or possible debarment;

Our operations in foreign countries expose us to currency, political and trade risks and adverse changes in local legal and regulatory environments could impact our results of operations;

Government regulations could limit our ability to sell our products outside the United States and otherwise adversely affect our business;

We are involved in various legal proceedings, the outcome of which may be unfavorable to us; and

Our operations are subject to environmental laws, and complying with those laws may cause us to incur significant costs.

GENERAL RISKS

Future terror attacks, war, natural disasters or other catastrophic events beyond our control could negatively impact our business; and

Our performance could suffer if we cannot maintain our culture as well as attract, retain and engage our employees.

While we believe we have identified and discussed above the material risks affecting our business, there may be additional factors, risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently consider immaterial that may affect the forward-looking statements made herein. Given these factors, risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as predictive of future results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this report, except as required by law.

Moog Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 2,

2022 April 3,

2021 April 2,

2022 April 3,

2021 Net sales $ 770,787 $ 736,402 $ 1,494,873 $ 1,420,356 Cost of sales 556,070 536,493 1,085,776 1,030,804 Inventory write-down 1,705 — 3,205 — Gross profit 213,012 199,909 405,892 389,552 Research and development 30,720 30,453 58,428 58,461 Selling, general and administrative 111,019 105,131 222,816 204,734 Interest 8,263 8,629 16,245 17,049 Gain on sale of business — — (16,146 ) — Asset impairment 15,236 — 15,236 — Restructuring 7,793 — 7,793 — Other 1,268 (6,432 ) 1,384 (3,191 ) Earnings before income taxes 38,713 62,128 100,136 112,499 Income taxes 9,626 13,440 24,784 25,969 Net earnings $ 29,087 $ 48,688 $ 75,352 $ 86,530 Net earnings per share Basic $ 0.91 $ 1.51 $ 2.35 $ 2.69 Diluted $ 0.91 $ 1.51 $ 2.34 $ 2.68 Average common shares outstanding Basic 31,984,674 32,146,247 32,021,036 32,110,365 Diluted 32,120,726 32,325,494 32,154,442 32,281,158

Results shown in the previous table include impacts associated with the gain on the sale of our Navigation Aids business, as well as inventory write-down charges, asset impairment and restructuring related to the impact of continued portfolio shaping activities and the Ukraine crisis. The table below adjusts the income taxes, net earnings and diluted net earnings per share to exclude these impacts. While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful in evaluating the financial condition and results of operations of the Company, this information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation to non-GAAP adjusted income taxes, net earnings and diluted net earnings per share are as follows:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 2,

2022 April 3,

2021 April 2,

2022 April 3,

2021 As Reported: Earnings before income taxes $ 38,713 $ 62,128 $ 100,136 $ 112,499 Income taxes 9,626 13,440 24,784 25,969 Effective income tax rate 24.9 % 21.6 % 24.8 % 23.1 % Net earnings 29,087 48,688 75,352 86,530 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.91 $ 1.51 $ 2.34 $ 2.68 Gain on Sale of Business: Earnings before income taxes $ — $ — $ (16,146 ) $ — Income taxes — — (4,273 ) — Net earnings — — (11,873 ) — Diluted net earnings per share $ — $ — $ (0.37 ) $ — Other Charges: Earnings before income taxes $ 24,734 $ — $ 26,234 $ — Income taxes 5,883 — 6,237 — Net earnings 18,851 — 19,997 — Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.59 $ — $ 0.62 $ — Pension Curtailment Gain: Earnings before income taxes $ — $ (5,830 ) $ — $ (5,830 ) Income taxes — — — — Net earnings — (5,830 ) — (5,830 ) Diluted net earnings per share $ — $ (0.18 ) $ — $ (0.18 ) As Adjusted: Earnings before income taxes $ 63,447 $ 56,298 $ 110,224 $ 106,669 Income taxes 15,509 13,440 26,748 25,969 Effective income tax rate 24.4 % 23.9 % 24.3 % 24.3 % Net earnings 47,938 42,858 83,476 80,700 Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.49 $ 1.33 $ 2.60 $ 2.50

The diluted net earnings per share associated with the adjustments have been calculated individually and in total using the quarterly average outstanding shares in the period in which the adjustments occurred. Accordingly, adjusted diluted net earnings per share may not reconcile when totaled due to rounding.

Moog Inc.

CONSOLIDATED SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 2,

2022 April 3,

2021 April 2,

2022 April 3,

2021 Net sales: Aircraft Controls $ 311,268 $ 304,361 $ 614,585 $ 591,135 Space and Defense Controls 223,349 206,168 431,205 394,330 Industrial Systems 236,170 225,873 449,083 434,891 Net sales $ 770,787 $ 736,402 $ 1,494,873 $ 1,420,356 Operating profit: Aircraft Controls $ 12,441 $ 22,018 $ 54,356 $ 49,940 4.0 % 7.2 % 8.8 % 8.4 % Space and Defense Controls 24,075 26,652 45,374 49,698 10.8 % 12.9 % 10.5 % 12.6 % Industrial Systems 20,723 23,813 37,914 43,711 8.8 % 10.5 % 8.4 % 10.1 % Total operating profit 57,239 72,483 137,644 143,349 7.4 % 9.8 % 9.2 % 10.1 % Deductions from operating profit: Interest expense 8,263 8,629 16,245 17,049 Equity-based compensation expense 1,920 2,127 4,578 4,629 Non-service pension expense (income) 1,472 (4,901 ) 2,957 (3,981 ) Corporate and other expenses, net 6,871 4,500 13,728 13,153 Earnings before income taxes $ 38,713 $ 62,128 $ 100,136 $ 112,499

Operating Profit and Margins - as adjusted are as follows:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 2,

2022 April 3,

2021 April 2,

2022 April 3,

2021 Aircraft Controls operating profit - as reported $ 12,441 $ 22,018 $ 54,356 $ 49,940 Gain on sale of business — — (16,146 ) — Restructuring 4,232 — 4,232 — Asset impairment 14,594 — 14,594 — Aircraft Controls operating profit - as adjusted $ 31,267 $ 22,018 $ 57,036 $ 49,940 10.0 % 7.2 % 9.3 % 8.4 % Space and Defense Controls operating profit - as reported $ 24,075 $ 26,652 $ 45,374 $ 49,698 Inventory write-down — — 1,500 — Restructuring 1,837 — 1,837 — Space and Defense Controls operating profit - as adjusted $ 25,912 $ 26,652 $ 48,711 $ 49,698 11.6 % 12.9 % 11.3 % 12.6 % Industrial Systems operating profit - as reported $ 20,723 $ 23,813 $ 37,914 $ 43,711 Inventory write-down 1,705 — 1,705 — Restructuring 1,724 — 1,724 — Asset impairment 642 — 642 — Industrial Systems operating profit - as adjusted $ 24,794 $ 23,813 $ 41,985 $ 43,711 10.5 % 10.5 % 9.3 % 10.1 % Total operating profit - as adjusted $ 81,973 $ 72,483 $ 147,732 $ 143,349 10.6 % 9.8 % 9.9 % 10.1 %

Moog Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands) April 2,

2022 October 2,

2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 120,395 $ 99,599 Restricted cash 1,736 1,315 Receivables, net 931,297 945,929 Inventories, net 591,601 613,095 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 67,802 58,842 Total current assets 1,712,831 1,718,780 Property, plant and equipment, net 668,602 645,778 Operating lease right-of-use assets 61,659 60,355 Goodwill 842,203 851,605 Intangible assets, net 104,608 106,095 Deferred income taxes 16,022 17,769 Other assets 35,568 32,787 Total assets $ 3,441,493 $ 3,433,169 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Current installments of long-term debt $ 372 $ 80,365 Accounts payable 222,986 200,602 Accrued compensation 79,709 112,703 Contract advances 321,594 263,686 Accrued liabilities and other 217,780 212,005 Total current liabilities 842,441 869,361 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 832,391 823,355 Long-term pension and retirement obligations 157,962 162,728 Deferred income taxes 70,636 64,642 Other long-term liabilities 107,415 112,939 Total liabilities 2,010,845 2,033,025 Shareholders’ equity Common stock - Class A 43,804 43,803 Common stock - Class B 7,476 7,477 Additional paid-in capital 543,292 509,622 Retained earnings 2,296,849 2,237,848 Treasury shares (1,028,414 ) (1,007,506 ) Stock Employee Compensation Trust (94,548 ) (79,776 ) Supplemental Retirement Plan Trust (73,876 ) (63,764 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (263,935 ) (247,560 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,430,648 1,400,144 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,441,493 $ 3,433,169

Moog Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended April 2,

2022 April 3,

2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings $ 75,352 $ 86,530 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 38,316 37,622 Amortization 6,735 6,436 Deferred income taxes 4,834 (1,187 ) Equity-based compensation expense 4,578 4,629 Gain on sale of business (16,146 ) — Asset impairment and Inventory write-down 18,441 — Other 2,692 (3,115 ) Changes in assets and liabilities providing (using) cash: Receivables (4,223 ) (47,697 ) Inventories 6,951 9,301 Accounts payable 24,388 (5,088 ) Contract advances 60,392 51,349 Accrued expenses (28,324 ) (1,799 ) Accrued income taxes 8,217 12,691 Net pension and post retirement liabilities 8,927 3,846 Other assets and liabilities (30,933 ) (16,151 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 180,197 137,367 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (11,837 ) (77,600 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (74,087 ) (58,019 ) Other investing transactions 37,776 1,895 Net cash used by investing activities (48,148 ) (133,724 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from revolving lines of credit 463,950 503,200 Payments on revolving lines of credit (455,476 ) (467,700 ) Proceeds from long-term debt — 39,800 Payments on long-term debt (80,181 ) (39,903 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (1,085 ) (1,042 ) Payment of dividends (16,351 ) (16,046 ) Proceeds from sale of treasury stock 8,701 4,230 Purchase of outstanding shares for treasury (26,481 ) (18,844 ) Proceeds from sale of stock held by SECT 7,574 274 Purchase of stock held by SECT (10,396 ) (2,559 ) Net cash (used) provided by financing activities (109,745 ) 1,410 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,087 ) 887 Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 21,217 5,940 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 100,914 85,072 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 122,131 $ 91,012

