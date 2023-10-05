East Aurora, NY (October 5, 2023) - Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) Defense Sector's Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform (RIwP®) will be on exhibit in four locations during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition 2023. RIwP is a proven, modular, and scalable remote turret providing unmatched capacity to host multi-domain payloads for current and future ground-combat platforms. Designed to be weapon, sight, and platform agnostic, RIwP can be configured to meet the full spectrum of remote turret-related missions with a standard base assembly being the centerpiece to build tailorable and reconfigurable "plug-and-play" weapons solutions.

"We are excited to have the RIwP turret on display in four different applications at AUSA 2023. Thousands of attendees from the military and industry will be able to see the vast capability of this innovative, reconfigurable turret fit for multiple missions," said Tony Peck, Turreted Weapon Systems Director, Moog Inc. The Moog booth (#1951) will feature RIwP with a 30mm gun, both Stinger and Coyote missile launchers, a tethered UAS, and radars on a turret stand. Additionally, an APKWS 70mm rocket launcher and an additional Stinger launcher will be on display to demonstrate other RIwP configuration possibilities.