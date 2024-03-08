FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday 7 March SPACE-COMM EXPO 2024 CONFIRMS RECORD ATTENDANCE AND MOVE TO LONDON EXCEL 2025 WITH BRIAN COX AND WILL WHITEHORN Space-Comm Expo 2024 this week confirmed its status as the biggest and most influential event for the UK space industry, announcing a record number of visitors with over 100 speakers, 170 exhibitors and 4,500 attendees including global leaders from across government, business, aerospace and defence at Farnborough, 6-7 March. Space-Comm Expo organised by Hub Exhibitions is at the heart of UK ambitions and a new global space economy driven by government collaboration with business and rapid advances in science and technology, opening up new opportunities for the commercialisation of space. Exhibitors included Airbus, Astroscale, BAE, Endurosat, Jacobs, In-Space Missions, Moog, Rolls-Royce, Siemens, Space Florida, Viasat and suppliers from the UK and the global space ecosystem. Dr Paul Bate, Chief Executive of the UK Space Agency, said: "This year's Space-Comm Expo has been a fantastic event, with so much excitement and energy across the two days. We have seen and heard from much of the UK space sector and beyond, with everyone here united in championing the benefits of space for our prosperity and protection on Earth." The success of Space-Comm Expo over the past 5 years has led event organisers Hub Exhibitions to announce plans to move the event from Farnborough to London ExCeL in 2025 for a more central location to attract even greater numbers and expand to a series of three events. Headlining Space-Comm Expo 2025 at London ExCeL 11-12 March will be Professor of Particle Physics, media and musician Brian Cox and space business pioneer Will Whitehorn. Space-Comm Expo Scotland will take place at the SEC Glasgow 11-12 Sep 2024 and Space-Comm Expo Dubai at the famous World Trade Centre 27-29 May 2025. 1

Space-Comm Expo attendees this year included the UK Minister of State for Science, Research and Innovation Andrew Griffith MP and astronaut Axiom 3 Commander Michael Lopez-Algeria, with leaders from UK Space Agency, Departments of Trade and Transport, Ministry of Defence, UK Space Command, and visiting leaders from NASA, ESA, NATO and international delegations, alongside Start-Ups, SMEs and Primes. Doug Liddle, Director, Space, BAE Systems Digital Intelligence, said: "As a key sponsor of Space-Comm Expo 2024, we see the event as a strategic opportunity for us to engage with existing and potential future industry partners and customers, but also for recruitment and STEM outreach. The event continues to get bigger and better each year, and we're proud to be a part of it." Kata Escott, Managing Director of Airbus Defence and Space UK, said: "Space-Comm Expo is a brilliant opportunity to connect with our partners in industry, academia and government, to deepen our collaboration and grow our sector in the UK. It's a great to speak there about the work Airbus is leading to connect, grow and inspire our ecosystem." Patrick Biver, Space Business Development Manager, Moog Europe, said: "As an active member of the UK space industry, Moog is pleased to once again sponsor and exhibit at this year's Space-Comm Expo. The show continues to" grow and highlight the many exciting opportunities across the sector. The space industry has never been more high profile currently worth £17.5bn to the economy with UK ambitions to secure 10% of the global market estimated at £400bn by 2030 and plans to become the launchpad for Europe with vertical rocket launch from Scotland later this year. Now entering its 5th year, the award winning Space-Comm Expo is dedicated to supporting the industry with a unique format including UK and global industry exhibitors, product demonstrations, keynote speakers, multiple conference theatres, roundtables and 1-2-1 2

networking opportunities creating a collaborative environment to showcase new technologies and innovations. Space-Comm Expo is the only event that brings together government and business leaders alongside astronauts and academics, to discuss the biggest challenges for the space industry and opportunities for humanity, from leading and emerging space nations including USA, Canada, Japan, India, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Space-Comm Expo is supported by all the key associations and bodies including the UK Space Agency, UK Space, Innovate UK KTN and industry partners include Airbus, BAE Systems, InSpace Missions, Kongsberg NanoAvionics, Lockheed Martin, MOOG, NSI-MI Technologies and Rolls- Royce. ENDS For further information please visit: https://space-comm.co.uk Press Contacts Ben Smith, Stellar Space: Marketing & PR: ben@stellarspacemarketing.com/ +44 (0)7811 200860 Andy Oliver, Stellar Space: Marketing & PR: andy@stellarspacemarketing.com/ +44 (0)7885 808359 NOTES TO EDITORS About Space-Comm Expo Space-Comm Expo is the UK's largest trade exhibition showcasing the commercial future of space for government, business, defence and aerospace. This strategically important event showcases the latest science and technology for the space manufacturing supply chain, for products, services and solutions to the UK and global space industry. Organised by Hub Exhibitions, Space-Comm Expo takes place on 6-7 Mar 2024 at Farnborough. Space-Comm Expo will next year move to ExCeL London 11-12 March 2025 with plans to attract even greater numbers. 3