Moog To Present At Gabelli Aircraft & Defense Symposium

East Aurora, NY - Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) announced today that Pat Roche, CEO, and Jennifer Walter, CFO, will present at the 29th Annual Gabelli Aerospace & Defense Symposium on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be available live via Zoom and can be accessed by registering using this link. Listeners can access the conference live over the internet athttp://www.moog.com/investors/communications/. A replay will be available for 45 days.

About Moog Inc.

Moog is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems. Moog's high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.moog.com.