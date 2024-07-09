The Cascade Single Board Computer (SBC) is designed to bring high configurability to meet the demands of space. The Moog Cascade SBC is a 3U extended SpaceVPX board aligned to Space SOSA. The Cascade SBC board integrates the Microchip PIC64-HPSC© High-Performance Spaceflight Computing (HPSC) microprocessor which is a radiationhardened 10-Core RISC-V® processor with Layer 2 switch. The Cascade SBC cores provide secure boot, dedicated system controller, and eight application cores. The application cores include WorldGuard© isolation for independent applications, dual-core lockstep for increased upset tolerance, and various shared or cache-isolated configurations. The Cascade SBC enables a single board to support multiple payloads and spacecraft bus processing needs within a single unit.
