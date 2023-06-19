Advanced search
    MOG.A   US6153942023

MOOG INC.

(MOG.A)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:03 2023-06-16 pm EDT
107.14 USD   -0.68%
09:55aMoog : and Polar Technology Management Group Ltd collaborate on Hydrogen Storage Solutions
PU
06/14Safran nears $1.8 billion deal to acquire Raytheon's flight controls unit-source
RE
06/12Moog : Genesys Receives Autopilot STC On Piper Twin Comanche
PU
Moog : and Polar Technology Management Group Ltd collaborate on Hydrogen Storage Solutions

06/19/2023 | 09:55am EDT
East Aurora, NY (June 19, 2023) - Moog Inc., in the UK, has developed a novel concept in hydrogen storage and is working with Polar Technology Management Group Ltd to develop an integrated hydrogen storage and management solution termed "Hydrogen in a Box". The system, developed for use in commercial aircraft, is based around optimal packaging efficiency, gravimetric efficiency, and the ability to integrate valves and control systems into one optimized solution.

A six-month long technology evaluation process has been completed and test hardware will now be manufactured. The design has been evaluated as Type 3 and Type 4 versions for both 350Bar and 700Bar applications.

Kieran Burley, Lead Engineer at Polar Technology said "This is a very exciting time to be working on hydrogen storage solutions, there are so many opportunities for innovation, optimization and integration. Combining novel design solutions along with innovative manufacturing processes we can package hydrogen storage efficiently in a series of co-dependent chambers forming a storage bank, rather than fitting a number of standard independent cylinders into the space."

Mark Lawton, Moog's General Manager of the Aircraft Control Components division stated, "It has been great for Moog to collaborate with Polar in providing novel methods to efficiently store and release hydrogen in mission-critical environments. This project is an integral part of Moog's commitment to develop future green technology for commercial air travel."

The joint project will establish an appropriate specification and set of system-level requirements for hydrogen storage and delivery systems for aircraft and other Industrial applications.

ABOUT POLAR TECHNOLOGY

Polar Technology Management Group Ltd is an engineering business providing technology-based solutions at the leading edge of composite and metallic technology.

About Moog Inc.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog's high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, and marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the company can be found at www.moog.com.

Disclaimer

MOOG Inc. published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 13:54:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
