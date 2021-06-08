Moog : Megatork® Rotary Actuators Support U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' LaGrange Lock Rehabilitation

EAST AURORA, NY, June 8, 2021 - Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) Orrville, OH Operations supplied five Megatork rotary actuators to Archhydro for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' (USACE) LaGrange Lock and Dam Rehabilitation on the Illinois River. Moog provided Megatork rotary actuators to efficiently and effectively move the lock's mitregatemechanism. The USACE's $117-million infrastructure project replaced traditional open-geared hydraulic cylinders with Megatork sealed actuation technology while refreshing the 81-year old lock and reducing the impact floods cause to the infrastructure on the critical waterway. Despite a narrow 90-day work window, the project was delivered on schedule and within budget.

These Megatork rotary actuators weigh a hefty nine-tons each, yet take up a much smaller footprint than the traditional cylinders. Precision installation was necessary for proper function and longevity of the system. Exact alignment of the shaft and spline that the rotary actuator mates with required accuracy within ten-thousandths of an inch. Laser scanning was utilized to determine the precise installation points of the actuators. 'Providing high-quality American made products for the LaGrange Lock Rehabilitation project was a rewarding experience for the Moog Orrville team. This critical infrastructure requirement afforded the opportunity to demonstrate our technical capabilities, superior service, and to deliver the optimum solution to a very difficult and complex problem,' said Doug Steiner, Moog Orrville Site Operations Manager. Strategically situated just north of where the Illinois River meets the Mississippi River, the 600-ft-long LaGrange lock and dam is crucial to commercial traffic connecting approximately 30-million tons of commodities and goods with domestic and international markets. The lock is used only during low and moderate river flows when the wicket dams are raised to maintain the nine-foot navigation depth. 'At Moog, we're excited to be part of this critical infrastructure project to upgrade the lock machinery and mechanisms with our custom-designed equipment.We're equally happy to report that the system has demonstrated reliable performance as expected since becoming operational in October 2020,' said Jim York, Director of Moog Naval Systems Business Unit.

About Moog Inc. Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog's high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, as well as marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the company can be found at www.moog.com. About Megatork Rotary Actuators Originally designed for the shipping industry to handle the movement of large self-unloading conveyors aboard barges, today's Moog Megatork actuators are customizable to meet specific applications. Typical Megatork actuators can range from five to fifteen feet in length, and weigh 2 to 25 tons, with an ability to move up to 50-million inch pounds precisely and repeatedly. These large actuators are ideal for infrastructure, steel mills, mining, oil and gas and other heavy industry applications. A rich 50-year history with NASA proves the longevity of Megatork actuators. Since 1967, beginning with the Gemini and Apollo missions, Moog has engineered the Megatork actuators that have been operating the gantry arms for every launch of NASA manned flights.