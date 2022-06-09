Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Moog Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOG.A   US6153942023

MOOG INC.

(MOG.A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:21 2022-06-09 am EDT
85.36 USD   +0.48%
09:12aMOOG : to Exhibit Mission Critical Solutions at Eurosatory 2022
PU
06/06MOOG : Animatics SmartMotor™ Drives Intralogistics Robots
PU
06/02MOOG : Announces Distributor Agreement With Robin Radar Systems
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Moog : to Exhibit Mission Critical Solutions at Eurosatory 2022

06/09/2022 | 09:12am EDT
East Aurora, NY (June 9, 2022) - Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) Space and Defense Group will highlight mission-critical solutions to an expected audience of 57,000 industry professionals at Eurosatory 2022 at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Center in Paris, France. Moog will be hosting visitors in Hall 5A at Stand B 755 from June 13-17. On display will be two of Moog's turreted weapons systems; our Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform (RIwP®) and Flexible Missile Platform (FMP). Also on display, will be Moog Power and Data rotary joint/slip ring and motion control products.

Moog's RIwP is a proven, modular, and scalable remote turret providing unmatched capacity to host multi-domain payloads for current and future ground-combat platforms. This weapons platform offers air defense, anti-armor, or multi-mission capabilities via world-class precision medium-caliber and indirect fires. Advanced features on RIwP include high-performance target acquisition technology and unrivaled pointing/stabilization accuracy, ensuring military forces see first, engage first, and achieve mission success.

Moog will also showcase the FMP and the new High-Speed Modular Counter Measure Director (MCD) in the stand. FMP is a high-performance missile and platform agnostic turret which with its stores management technology, allows users flexibility to fire a variety of missiles from any vehicle or trailer. MCD has been developed for Active Protection Systems (APS) based on over 20 years expertise in the now critical application of vehicle protection.

Additionally, Moog Power and Data will be showcasing its high-performance rotary joint/slip ring and motion control products together, with a gimbal solution that combines the individual components into an integrated, robust assembly. The gimbal is designed to be rugged and compact, while simplifying installation into the customer's system. Moog gimbals support various payloads.

Eurosatory 2022 is a world Defense and Security global event which takes place every two years. This year there are over 57,000 visitors expected in attendance with an exhibition space of over 81,300 square meters. Moog will be one of over 1,800 exhibitors at this year's show. A preview of our show features can be viewed here.

About Moog Inc.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog's high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites, and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, defense systems, automated industrial machinery, and marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the company can be found at moog.com.

Moog Defense Sector:moog.com/defense

Moog Power and Data:moog.com/poweranddata

Moog Careers:careers.moog.com/

Defense Media +1 404.597.7714

Business Development +44 (0)7827 930841

Disclaimer

MOOG Inc. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 13:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
