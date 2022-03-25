Log in
Moog : to Exhibit Multi-Domain Mission Critical Naval and Missile Solutions at Sea-Air-Space 2022

03/25/2022 | 02:47pm EDT
Making its debut at Sea-Air-Space 2022 will be Moog's new interactive missile display in which visitors can explore our innovative solutions supporting stages one, two and three of hypersonic missiles and interceptors. Moog provides precision steering controls for the missile market across hypersonic and long-range ballistic missiles, tactical and strike systems, long-range standoff systems, as well as air and missile defense systems. Our capabilities include precision steering and controls, power systems, propulsion systems, avionics, and integrated solutions, enabling our warfighters across all stages of the offensive strike and defensive intercept missions.

Disclaimer

MOOG Inc. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 18:46:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 032 M - -
Net income 2022 177 M - -
Net Debt 2022 652 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 1,14%
Capitalization 2 828 M 2 828 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart MOOG INC.
Duration : Period :
Moog Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOOG INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 88,35 $
Average target price 94,33 $
Spread / Average Target 6,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John R. Scannell Vice President
Jennifer Walter Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Patrick J. Roche Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Kraig H. Kayser Independent Director
Brian J. Lipke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOOG INC.9.11%2 828
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION18.19%150 843
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION26.54%122 474
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION17.44%70 959
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION15.60%66 903
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.20.47%49 593