MOOG : to Showcase New Engine Component Solutions at MRO Americas
PU
04/19Truist Securities Downgrades Moog to Hold From Buy; Price Target is $88
MT
MOOG INTRODUCES NEW D926 SERIES PROPORTIONAL VALVE : Model provides the ultimate in flexibility and durability
PU
Moog : to Showcase New Engine Component Solutions at MRO Americas

04/22/2022 | 08:38am EDT
East Aurora, NY-Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) will introduce its new Engine Component support solutions at the upcoming MRO Americas 2022 Conference in Dallas, TX, following the recent acquisition of Dublin, Ireland based TEAM Accessories Limited ("TEAM"). Moog and TEAM representatives will be at booth #6603 in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center April 26-28, 2022.

TEAM is a leading aerospace and industrial engineering business specializing in the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) of engine and airframe components. The company's core business focuses on critical and high-value jet engine accessories used by global commercial airline and cargo carriers. It also provides services to the industrial gas turbine sector.

The business will play an integral role in the Moog Total Support program, which includes Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul offerings for the Commercial Aftermarket. The program provides a comprehensive range of services and solutions for Moog and other OEM products, including inventory, reliability, maintenance support, and predictive maintenance solutions. With the addition of TEAM's capabilities, Moog expands its service offerings to provide engine accessory aftermarket solutions for airlines and other MRO customers.

Mark Brooks, Moog Commercial Aftermarket Group Vice President, said "The acquisition of TEAM Accessories is a key strategic step in the expansion of our Moog Total Support service offering to provide integrated engine component support solutions. We look forward to exhibiting our expanded services and solutions together with TEAM representatives during the MRO Americas 2022 show."

Aviation Week's MRO Americas is the largest aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul event in the world with over 800 MRO solutions providers on the exhibition floor. The show focuses on critical industry issues and provides an extensive conference program with forecasts, analysis, industry outlooks, future prospects, and new products and technologies. For more information about Moog and TEAM Accessories at MRO Americas 2022, please visit: www.moog.com/mroamericas2022

About Moog

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog's high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the company can be found at www.moog.com. For more information on Moog's commercial aftermarket services visit www.moogtotalsupport.com.

Disclaimer

MOOG Inc. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 12:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
