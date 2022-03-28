Log in
Moog : to Unveil Space Vehicle Solutions at 37th Annual Space Symposium

03/28/2022 | 04:54pm EDT
Solutions on display also support crewed space exploration, including NASA's Artemis missions. Our actuation systems steer the core, booster, and upper stage rocket engines for the Space Launch System and allow safe docking for crew capsules. Moog is ensuring astronauts' safety by supplying Environmental Control and Life Support Systems that allow for cabin pressurization, breathable air, and thermal management.

"We look forward to meeting with our customers, and to exploring how Moog's innovative technologies can enable future space missions," said Maureen Athoe, President, Moog Space and Defense.

Space Symposium brings together global leaders from commercial, government, and military space. It provides a forum to plan for future achievements in space by bringing the international space industry community and key decision-makers together for informative educational sessions and important policy discussions. Space Symposium is presented by the Space Foundation. Moog will be one of 200 vendors at this year's show.

Disclaimer

MOOG Inc. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 20:52:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 032 M - -
Net income 2022 177 M - -
Net Debt 2022 652 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 1,12%
Capitalization 2 881 M 2 881 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart MOOG INC.
Duration : Period :
Moog Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOOG INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 90,01 $
Average target price 94,33 $
Spread / Average Target 4,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John R. Scannell Vice President
Jennifer Walter Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Patrick J. Roche Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Kraig H. Kayser Independent Director
Brian J. Lipke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOOG INC.11.16%2 881
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION19.02%151 911
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION26.47%123 544
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION16.50%71 523
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION17.22%67 835
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.20.92%49 780