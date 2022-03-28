Moog : to Unveil Space Vehicle Solutions at 37th Annual Space Symposium

Solutions on display also support crewed space exploration, including NASA's Artemis missions. Our actuation systems steer the core, booster, and upper stage rocket engines for the Space Launch System and allow safe docking for crew capsules. Moog is ensuring astronauts' safety by supplying Environmental Control and Life Support Systems that allow for cabin pressurization, breathable air, and thermal management.

"We look forward to meeting with our customers, and to exploring how Moog's innovative technologies can enable future space missions," said Maureen Athoe, President, Moog Space and Defense.

Space Symposium brings together global leaders from commercial, government, and military space. It provides a forum to plan for future achievements in space by bringing the international space industry community and key decision-makers together for informative educational sessions and important policy discussions. Space Symposium is presented by the Space Foundation. Moog will be one of 200 vendors at this year's show.