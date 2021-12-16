Moon Equity Holdings Corp. Is Proud To Announce A Unique Product In The Crypto Sector

Delray Beach, FL, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Moon Equity Holdings Corp. (OTC symbol MONI) is proud to announce a new product launch shortly in the crypto industry that we feel is the first of its kind. This product includes unique features which enables the exchange and growth appreciation of crypto. In addition to currently building a specialized website and backend system for this product the company has completed the acquisition of the BitGift card and trademark details will be disclosed in our financials. Additionally the product will be available as a virtual or actual hard card for customers. We are excited about the launch of this new product as it has been in the works for quite some time and we look forward to other product announcements in the future.



