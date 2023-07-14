MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, formerly known as Helix Acquisition Corp, is a Switzerland-based company engaged in the healthcare industry. The Firm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of medicines for immunologic diseases, including inflammatory skin and joint diseases. The Company develops tri-specific nanobody Sonelokimab (SLK) which purpose is to target and penetrate difficult-to-reach inflamed tissues. SLK is a molecule with enhanced enrichment in deep skin & joints and binding of targets. SLK inhibits IL-17A and IL-17F inhibition to treat inflammatory diseases, by independently inhibiting the naturally-occurring IL-17 A/A, A/F and F/F dimers that drive inflammation in patients.