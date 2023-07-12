The technology and
data platform for cards and gifting
Annual Report and Accounts 2023
Welcome to
Moonpig Group.
Strategic report
- Financial and operational highlights
- At a glance
- Chair's statement
- Chief Executive Officer's review
- Our journey
- Business model
- Market overview
- Our strategy
- Key drivers of growth
- Section 172 statement and stakeholder engagement
- Environmental, social and governance
- Key performance indicators
- Chief Financial Officer's review
- Risk management
- Viability statement
- Non-financialinformation statement
Corporate governance
76 Board of Directors
- Chair's corporate governance introduction
- Governance framework
- Corporate governance statement
92 Audit Committee report
- Nomination Committee report
- Directors' Remuneration report
- Directors' report
- Statement of Directors' responsibilities
Financial statements
- Independent auditors' report
- Consolidated Income Statement
- Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
- Consolidated Balance Sheet
- Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
- Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
- Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
- Company Balance Sheet
- Company Statement of Changes in Equity
- Notes to the Company Financial Statements
- Alternative performance measures
- Glossary
- Shareholder information
We are the online market
leader for cards and gifting.
At heart we are a technology platform, but our customers know us as the leading online destination for greeting cards, gifts and flowers.
84m
customer occasion reminders.
To find out more visit us at:
www.moonpig.group
Financial highlights.
Operational highlights.
Revenue (£m)
Adjusted EBITDA1 (£m)
• Greetz migration onto the Moonpig
4 year growth: 166%
4 year growth: 270%
technology platform completed in
September 2022.
£368.2m
£304.3m
£320.1m
£92.1m
£74.9m
£84.2m
• Team of 250 technology specialists
now focused on accelerating growth
initiatives.
• Roadmap of innovation, including
Moonpig Plus subscriptions and
group cards.
£120.1m
£173.1m
£22.7m
£44.4m
• Launch of video messages and digital
gifting in greeting cards at Moonpig.
• Launch of new iOS and Android apps
at Greetz.
• Database of customer occasion
reminders has grown to 84m as at
30 April 2023.
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
• Growth in online cards market share
to 70% in the UK and 67% in the
Adjusted EBITDA margin1 (%)
Adjusted PBT1 (£m)
Netherlands.2
• Opening of new in-house operational
4 year growth: 7.4%pts
4 year growth: 179%
facilities in both the UK and the
25.6%
25.0%
24.6%
26.3%
£74.6m
Netherlands.
• Acquisition of Experiences, welcoming
Red Letter Days and Buyagift to the
Group.
18.9%
£33.2m
£51.5m
£48.0m
• Investment to modernise the Experiences
technology platform commenced.
£17.2m
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
Profit after tax (£m)
Basic EPS3 (p)
4 year growth: 95.6%
4 year growth: 95.0%
£30.7m
£31.4m
£26.6m
9.0p
9.3p
7.8p
£20.8m
6.1p
£13.6m
4.0p
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY193
FY203
FY21
FY22
FY23
- Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted PBT are Alternative Performance Measures, definitions of which are set out in the Chief Financial Officer's review on pages 56 to 65.
- Source: OC&C, June 2023.
- As the Group was incorporated in FY21 there were no issued shares in FY19 and FY20. For illustrative purposes Basic EPS has been calculated for these years using the weighted average basic number of shares in FY21.
Moonpig Group plc| Annual Report and Accounts 2023
At a glance
The leading data and
technology platform for online greeting cards and gifting in the UK and the Netherlands.
The UK and the Netherlands are our current core markets.
Proportion of revenue by country in FY23 % of Group revenue
United Kingdom
Netherlands
81%
17%
FY22: 76%
FY22: 23%
FY21: 75%
FY21: 23%
FY20: 71%
FY20: 27%
Rest of world
2%
FY22: 1%
FY21: 2%
FY20: 2%
We operate through four online brands.
Moonpig has been a pioneer since it was founded as the UK's first online greeting cards business in 2000.
It has since grown to become a well-loved brand and the number one online destination for all our customers' gifting needs.
Greetz was founded in Amsterdam in 2004 as the Netherlands' first online greeting card service.
Greetz aims to make it easier and more personal for people to be thoughtful and is widely recognised as a leading player in delivering personalisation in the gifting market.
Founded in 1999, Buyagift is a leading UK gift experiences platform with options in categories such as dining, theatre and family outings.
With the broadest and deepest geographical footprint in the UK, it gives customers an unrivalled choice with something to suit every taste and occasion.
Launched in 1989, Red Letter Days pioneered the concept of giving unforgettable experiences as a gift.
The idea caught people's imaginations and today Red Letter Days, with its iconic red gift box, remains the "go-to" gift experiences company.
Our strategy is to become the ultimate gifting companion.
Gifting share of revenue1
Cards and gifts sold1
Gifting SKUs2
£
£
51%
49m
8,800
FY22: 48%
FY22: 57m
April 2022: 2,400
FY21: 46%
FY21: 73m
April 2021: 1,400
FY20: 42%
FY20: 36m
April 2020: 1,000
We have a broad and balanced customer demographic.
% total users split by age group in FY231
% total users split by gender in FY231
Under 35
35 - 55
55+
Male
Female
40%
38%
22%
44%
56%
FY22:38%
FY22: 36%
FY22: 26%
FY22: 40%
FY22: 60%
FY21: 42%
FY21: 35%
FY21: 23%
FY21: 39%
FY21: 61%
FY20: 40%
FY20: 37%
FY20: 23%
FY20: 35%
FY20: 65%
We use data and technology to create loyal customer relationships.
Highly skilled data scientists,
Moonpig and Greetz
Lifetime transactions4
analysts and engineers2
customer reminders set3
250
84m
266m
April 2022: 195
April 2022: 72m
April 2022: 230m
April 2021: 153
April 2021: 52m
April 2021: 190m
April 2020: 106
April 2020: 32m
April 2020: 130m
- FY23 stated for the Group (including Experiences since acquisition on 13 July 2022 and excluding Experiences for the pre-acquisition period in FY23 and prior years).
- As at 30 April 2023. Stated for the Group (including Experiences as at 30 April 2023 and excluding Experiences for prior years).
- As at 30 April 2023. Moonpig and Greetz only.
- Cumulative transactions as of 30 April 2023. All-time for Moonpig, from 1 September 2018 (post acquisition) for Greetz and from 13 July 2022 (post acquisition) for Experiences.
