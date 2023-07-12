The technology and

Annual Report and Accounts 2023

Welcome to

Moonpig Group.

Strategic report

  1. Financial and operational highlights
  2. At a glance
  1. Chair's statement
  1. Chief Executive Officer's review
  1. Our journey
  1. Business model
  1. Market overview
  1. Our strategy
  1. Key drivers of growth
  1. Section 172 statement and stakeholder engagement
  1. Environmental, social and governance
  1. Key performance indicators
  1. Chief Financial Officer's review
  1. Risk management
  1. Viability statement
  1. Non-financialinformation statement

Corporate governance

76 Board of Directors

  1. Chair's corporate governance introduction
  2. Governance framework
  3. Corporate governance statement

92 Audit Committee report

  1. Nomination Committee report
  1. Directors' Remuneration report
  1. Directors' report
  1. Statement of Directors' responsibilities

Financial statements

  1. Independent auditors' report
  1. Consolidated Income Statement
  1. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
  2. Consolidated Balance Sheet
  3. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
  4. Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
  5. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
  1. Company Balance Sheet
  2. Company Statement of Changes in Equity
  3. Notes to the Company Financial Statements
  1. Alternative performance measures
  1. Glossary
  1. Shareholder information

We are the online market

leader for cards and gifting.

At heart we are a technology platform, but our customers know us as the leading online destination for greeting cards, gifts and flowers.

84m

customer occasion reminders.

To find out more visit us at:

www.moonpig.group

Financial highlights.

Operational highlights.

Revenue (£m)

Adjusted EBITDA1 (£m)

• Greetz migration onto the Moonpig

4 year growth: 166%

4 year growth: 270%

technology platform completed in

September 2022.

£368.2m

£304.3m

£320.1m

£92.1m

£74.9m

£84.2m

• Team of 250 technology specialists

now focused on accelerating growth

initiatives.

• Roadmap of innovation, including

Moonpig Plus subscriptions and

group cards.

£120.1m

£173.1m

£22.7m

£44.4m

• Launch of video messages and digital

gifting in greeting cards at Moonpig.

• Launch of new iOS and Android apps

at Greetz.

• Database of customer occasion

reminders has grown to 84m as at

30 April 2023.

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

• Growth in online cards market share

to 70% in the UK and 67% in the

Adjusted EBITDA margin1 (%)

Adjusted PBT1 (£m)

Netherlands.2

• Opening of new in-house operational

4 year growth: 7.4%pts

4 year growth: 179%

facilities in both the UK and the

25.6%

25.0%

24.6%

26.3%

£74.6m

Netherlands.

• Acquisition of Experiences, welcoming

Red Letter Days and Buyagift to the

Group.

18.9%

£33.2m

£51.5m

£48.0m

• Investment to modernise the Experiences

technology platform commenced.

£17.2m

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

Profit after tax (£m)

Basic EPS3 (p)

4 year growth: 95.6%

4 year growth: 95.0%

£30.7m

£31.4m

£26.6m

9.0p

9.3p

7.8p

£20.8m

6.1p

£13.6m

4.0p

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY193

FY203

FY21

FY22

FY23

  1. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted PBT are Alternative Performance Measures, definitions of which are set out in the Chief Financial Officer's review on pages 56 to 65.
  2. Source: OC&C, June 2023.
  3. As the Group was incorporated in FY21 there were no issued shares in FY19 and FY20. For illustrative purposes Basic EPS has been calculated for these years using the weighted average basic number of shares in FY21.

01

Moonpig Group plc|  Annual Report and Accounts 2023

At a glance

The leading data and

technology platform for online greeting cards and gifting in the UK and the Netherlands.

The UK and the Netherlands are our current core markets.

Proportion of revenue by country in FY23 % of Group revenue

United Kingdom

Netherlands

81%

17%

FY22: 76%

FY22: 23%

FY21: 75%

FY21: 23%

FY20: 71%

FY20: 27%

Rest of world

2%

FY22: 1%

FY21: 2%

FY20: 2%

We operate through four online brands.

Moonpig has been a pioneer since it was founded as the UK's first online greeting cards business in 2000.

It has since grown to become a well-loved brand and the number one online destination for all our customers' gifting needs.

Greetz was founded in Amsterdam in 2004 as the Netherlands' first online greeting card service.

Greetz aims to make it easier and more personal for people to be thoughtful and is widely recognised as a leading player in delivering personalisation in the gifting market.

Founded in 1999, Buyagift is a leading UK gift experiences platform with options in categories such as dining, theatre and family outings.

With the broadest and deepest geographical footprint in the UK, it gives customers an unrivalled choice with something to suit every taste and occasion.

Launched in 1989, Red Letter Days pioneered the concept of giving unforgettable experiences as a gift.

The idea caught people's imaginations and today Red Letter Days, with its iconic red gift box, remains the "go-to" gift experiences company.

02

Strategic report

Corporate governance

Financial statements

Our strategy is to become the ultimate gifting companion.

Gifting share of revenue1

Cards and gifts sold1

Gifting SKUs2

£

£

51%

49m

8,800

FY22: 48%

FY22: 57m

April 2022: 2,400

FY21: 46%

FY21: 73m

April 2021: 1,400

FY20: 42%

FY20: 36m

April 2020: 1,000

We have a broad and balanced customer demographic.

% total users split by age group in FY231

% total users split by gender in FY231

Under 35

35 - 55

55+

Male

Female

40%

38%

22%

44%

56%

FY22:38%

FY22: 36%

FY22: 26%

FY22: 40%

FY22: 60%

FY21: 42%

FY21: 35%

FY21: 23%

FY21: 39%

FY21: 61%

FY20: 40%

FY20: 37%

FY20: 23%

FY20: 35%

FY20: 65%

We use data and technology to create loyal customer relationships.

Highly skilled data scientists,

Moonpig and Greetz

Lifetime transactions4

analysts and engineers2

customer reminders set3

250

84m

266m

April 2022: 195

April 2022: 72m

April 2022: 230m

April 2021: 153

April 2021: 52m

April 2021: 190m

April 2020: 106

April 2020: 32m

April 2020: 130m

  1. FY23 stated for the Group (including Experiences since acquisition on 13 July 2022 and excluding Experiences for the pre-acquisition period in FY23 and prior years).
  2. As at 30 April 2023. Stated for the Group (including Experiences as at 30 April 2023 and excluding Experiences for prior years).
  3. As at 30 April 2023. Moonpig and Greetz only.
  4. Cumulative transactions as of 30 April 2023. All-time for Moonpig, from 1 September 2018 (post acquisition) for Greetz and from 13 July 2022 (post acquisition) for Experiences.

03

