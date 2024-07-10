Overview

The past year has been characterised by strengthening in trading performance with positive and improving revenue growth across H1 and H2, combined with order volumes moving into growth in the second half of the year. This trajectory of improvement has been driven by the Group's continued focus on technology and is underpinned by a resilient, profitable and cash generative business model that uses data to drive customer loyalty.

The majority of the Group's technology team are now focused on innovation, which has driven an acceleration of the pace at which new features are deployed. The Group has delivered functionality to encourage customers to place orders more frequently, including the Moonpig Plus and Greetz Plus subscription memberships, together with card creativity features such as video and audio messages and AI-driven customised messages. The Group has continued to tailor how it personalises recommendations to customers, including more sophisticated gifting recommendation algorithms and the implementation of a tailored online journey for every user, including personalised homepage banners and personalised promotions.

Alongside innovation on the core platform, the Group is developing a pipeline of initiatives that the Board expects will drive medium-term growth. Revenue from Moonpig's websites outside the UK and the Netherlands increased year-on-year by 34.3% to £8.7m (FY23: £6.5m). The Group is now able to acquire customers profitably in Ireland and, with the Board's support, management is carrying out targeted testing to identify profitable ways to scale customer acquisition in Australia. Management

is also testing the prototype Moonpig for Work solution for SME business-to-employee greeting cards and gifting.