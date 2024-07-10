Revenue and profit growth underpinned by technology and innovation
Annual Report and Accounts 2024
Strategic report
- Financial and operational highlights
- At a glance
- Chair's statement
- Chief Executive Officer's review
- Our journey
- Business model
- Business model in action
- Market overview
- Our strategy
- Key drivers of growth
- Section 172 statement and stakeholder engagement
- Sustainability
- Key performance indicators
- Chief Financial Officer's review
- Risk management
- Viability statement
- Non-financialand sustainability information statement
Corporate governance
70 Board of Directors
- Chair's corporate governance introduction
- Governance framework
- Corporate governance statement
- Audit Committee report
- Nomination Committee report
- Directors' remuneration report
- Directors' report
- Statement of Directors' responsibilities
Financial statements
122 Independent auditors' report
130 Consolidated income statement
130 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
- Consolidated balance sheet
- Consolidated statement of changes in equity
- Consolidated cash flow statement
- Notes to the consolidated financial statements
168 Company balance sheet
169 Company statement of changes in equity
170 Notes to the Company financial statements
- Alternative Performance Measures
- Glossary
- Shareholder information
Welcome to Moonpig Group.
We are the online market leader for cards and gifting.
At heart we are a technology platform, but our customers know us as the leading online destination for greeting cards, gifts and flowers.
Strategic report
Corporate governance
Financial statements
Financial highlights
Revenue (£m)
Adjusted EBIT1,2 (£m)
Year-on-year growth: 6.6%
Year-on-year growth: 13.2%
£341.1m
£78.1m
£320.1m
£69.0m
FY23 FY24FY23 FY24
Reported PBT (£m)
Adjusted PBT1,2 (£m)
Year-on-year growth: 32.9%
Year-on-year growth: 5.0%
£46.4m
£58.2m
£34.9m
£55.4m
FY23
FY24
FY23
FY24
Operational highlights
- Moonpig Plus subscriptions passed half a million members and Greetz Plus launched.
- Database of customer occasion reminders grown to 90 million (April 2023: 84 million).
- Our creativity features were used over 10 million times to add video and audio messages, "sticker" images, digital gift vouchers and AI-driven customised messages to the inside of greeting cards.
- App penetration of orders at Greetz increased to 33% as at April 2024.
- Launch of AI semantic search capability, delivering more relevant and accurate search results.
- Upgrade to our recommendation algorithms to incorporate customer-level data including gift price preferences.
- A tailored online journey for every user, including personalised homepage banners and personalised promotions.
- Increase in automated customer service resolutions through AI chatbot deployment.
- Targeted testing underway to identify profitable ways to scale marketing activity in new geographical markets. Total revenue in Ireland, Australia and the US grew by 34.3% to £8.7m (FY23: £6.5m).
Reported Basic EPS (p) Adjusted Basic EPS1,2 (p)
Year-on-year growth: 27.3%
Year-on-year growth: (3.1)%
10.0p
13.1p
7.8p
12.7p
- Same-daydigital gifting launched on Moonpig, combining gift experiences with e-cards.
- Re-platformingof Red Letter Days and Buyagift is on track with new gallery and landing pages launched.
FY23
FY24
FY23
FY24
- Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted PBT and Adjusted Basic EPS are Alternative Performance Measures, definitions of which are set out on pages 176 to 177.
- The Group has amended its definition of Adjusting Items such that amortisation of intangible assets arising on business combinations (acquisition amortisation) is now treated as an Adjusting Item. As a result, current and prior year Alternative Performance Measures are stated excluding acquisition amortisation of £8.3m (FY23: £7.5m).
To find out more visit us at: www.moonpig.group/investors
01
Moonpig Group plc| Annual Report and Accounts 2024
At a glance
The leading data and
technology platform for online greeting cards and gifting in the UK and the Netherlands.
The UK and the Netherlands are our current core markets.
Proportion of revenue by country % of FY24 Group revenue
United Kingdom
Netherlands
82%
15%
FY23: 81%
FY23: 17%
We operate through four online brands.
Rest of world
3%
FY23: 2%
Moonpig has been a pioneer since it was founded as the UK's first online greeting cards business in 2000.
It has since grown to become a well-loved brand and the number one online destination for our customers' gifting needs.
Greetz was founded in 2004 as the Netherlands' first online greeting card service.
Since then it has evolved into the leading online choice for our Dutch customers' card and gifting needs.
Founded in 1999, Buyagift is a leading UK gift experiences platform with options in categories such as dining, theatre and family outings.
With the broadest and deepest geographical footprint in the UK, it offers customers something to suit every taste and occasion.
Launched in 1989,
Red Letter Days pioneered the concept of giving unforgettable experiences as a gift.
The idea caught people's imaginations and today Red Letter Days, with its iconic red gift box, remains the "go-to" gift experiences company.
02
Strategic report
Corporate governance
Financial statements
Our strategy is to become the ultimate gifting companion.
Gifting share of revenue
Cards and gifts sold
Orders2
£
£
50%
48.8m
33.9m
FY231: 51%
FY231: 49.0m
FY23: 33.8m
We have a broad and balanced customer demographic.
% total users split by age group in FY24
% total users split by gender in FY24
Under 35
35 - 55
55+
Male
Female
40%
36%
24%
41%
59%
FY231: 40%
FY231: 38%
FY231: 22%
FY231: 44%
FY231: 56%
We use data and technology to create loyal customer relationships.
Skilled data scientists,
Moonpig and Greetz
Card creative
analysts and engineers
customer reminders set2
feature usage3
242
90m
10m
April 20231: 250
April 2023: 84m
FY23: N/a
1 FY23 stated for the Group (including Experiences since acquisition on 13 July 2022).
2 As at 30 April 2024. Moonpig and Greetz only.
3 Our creativity features were used over 10 million times to add video and audio messages, "sticker" images, digital gift vouchers and AI-driven customised messages to the inside of greeting cards. Not applicable for prior year as the features are newly introduced.
03
Moonpig Group plc| Annual Report and Accounts 2024
Chair's statement
Moonpig Group delivered growth in revenue and profit in FY24, driven by continued focus on technology and data.
Overview
The past year has been characterised by strengthening in trading performance with positive and improving revenue growth across H1 and H2, combined with order volumes moving into growth in the second half of the year. This trajectory of improvement has been driven by the Group's continued focus on technology and is underpinned by a resilient, profitable and cash generative business model that uses data to drive customer loyalty.
The majority of the Group's technology team are now focused on innovation, which has driven an acceleration of the pace at which new features are deployed. The Group has delivered functionality to encourage customers to place orders more frequently, including the Moonpig Plus and Greetz Plus subscription memberships, together with card creativity features such as video and audio messages and AI-driven customised messages. The Group has continued to tailor how it personalises recommendations to customers, including more sophisticated gifting recommendation algorithms and the implementation of a tailored online journey for every user, including personalised homepage banners and personalised promotions.
Alongside innovation on the core platform, the Group is developing a pipeline of initiatives that the Board expects will drive medium-term growth. Revenue from Moonpig's websites outside the UK and the Netherlands increased year-on-year by 34.3% to £8.7m (FY23: £6.5m). The Group is now able to acquire customers profitably in Ireland and, with the Board's support, management is carrying out targeted testing to identify profitable ways to scale customer acquisition in Australia. Management
is also testing the prototype Moonpig for Work solution for SME business-to-employee greeting cards and gifting.
- Source: KPMG-BRC Retail Sales Monitor.
- Source: OC&C, June 2024.
Technology re-platforming of the Experience Division websites continues at pace with a full rebuild of the front end now complete. Our new integration with a premium dining partner has unlocked access to a range of gourmet restaurants in London. We have also launched same-day gifting capability on Moonpig by combining e-cards with Red Letter Days and Buyagift gift experiences, with encouraging early traction across peak event days so far.
FY24 performance
The Group delivered revenue of £341.1m in FY24, representing year-on-year growth of 6.6%. On a pro forma basis (as if Experiences had been owned throughout FY23) full year revenue growth was 4.5%, strengthening to 6.6% in the second half of the year.
Growth was underpinned by trading at Moonpig, where revenue increased by 8.2% in FY24 with a trajectory of improvement across the twelve months. In the second half of the year, revenue from both new and existing customers was in year-on-year growth. Performance throughout FY24 was strong given a challenging macroeconomic context in which the wider UK online non-food market declined year-on-year in every month of FY241. Technology innovation has enabled the Moonpig brand to outperform its competitors and continue capturing UK online market share2.
The revenue trajectory at Greetz continued to improve, with year-on-year revenue declines abating to 5.3% in H2 FY24 from 9.8% in H1 FY24 and 20.4% in FY23. Migrating Greetz onto our unified technology platform in late 2022 prioritised a card-first online customer journey, impacting headline revenue growth due to the foregoing of non-core standalone gifting revenue. The resulting card-first business is now positioned for growth in FY25. Furthermore, organisational changes have been made such that Greetz can better leverage Group capabilities in areas such as marketing and card design and there has been a strong focus on new technology features such as video and audio messages and Greetz Plus subscription membership.
04
Strategic report
Corporate governance
Financial statements
The Board was pleased that the Group's focus on technology innovation delivered a return to volume growth in the second half of the year. Across Moonpig and Greetz, year-on-year orders growth improved from a decrease of 5.1% in H1 to an increase of 5.2% in H2 FY24. This more than compensated for the impact from moving past the full annualisation of card pricing changes implemented in 2022.
Trading at Experiences has been resilient, increasing by 1.5% year-on-year on a pro forma basis. The management team continues to make good progress with strategic delivery, including the new technology platforming for Red Letter Days and Buyagift and launch on the Moonpig platform of same-day digital delivery of gift experiences with an e-card.
The Group has remained focused on profitability, delivering Adjusted EBITDA of £95.5m (FY23: £84.2m) and an Adjusted EBITDA margin rate of 28.0% (FY23: 26.3%). Adjusted profit before tax increased by 5.0% to £58.2m (FY23: £55.4m). This includes the full-year benefits of insourcing UK fulfilment in FY23.
The Group remains strongly cash generative, with operating cash inflows of £74.2m (FY23: £56.2m) delivering a reduction in net leverage to 1.31x (April 2023: 1.99x). The Group has also agreed a new four-year committed revolving credit facility of £180m, improving the efficiency and flexibility of our bank borrowings.
The Board has been briefed on the UK Corporate Governance Code 2024, which will apply to the Group from FY26 generally and from FY27 for Provision 29, which concerns the Company's internal control framework. Work has commenced to facilitate compliance from the effective dates.
The Board continues to meet the requirement that at least half its members (excluding the Chair) are Independent Non- Executive Directors.
During the year, the Group completed its first externally- facilitated evaluation of the Board and its Committees. The results were discussed at our March 2024 Board meeting, together with progress against actions from previous years' evaluations. These are summarised in the Corporate governance statement on page 83.
Directorate change
Simon Davidson resigned as Nominee Director in April 2024, following Exponent Private Equity LLP's reduction in its shareholding below the 10% threshold at which it had a right to nominate a director to the Board. On behalf of the Board,
I would like to thank Simon for the significant contribution that he has made to Moonpig Group across the last eight years.
His insight and expertise have been of great value to the Board.
Employees
The dedication and hard work of the Group's people in the Netherlands, Guernsey and the UK has enabled it to deliver the return to revenue growth in FY24. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank all employees for their contribution during the year.
Sustainability
Moonpig Group's purpose is to help its customers to connect with people who they care about. The Board is pleased with the Group's progress against its sustainability goals during FY24.
In particular, the Group has made strong progress against its target to obtain commitments from suppliers to set net zero emissions reduction targets aligned with SBTi criteria representing 67% of Scope 3 emissions by 30 April 2030. At the end of the financial year, the Group had obtained supplier commitments covering 19.3% of Scope 3 emissions, compared to 9.7% at 30 April 2023.
The Moonpig Group Foundation has continued to support organisations with missions that align with the Group's aim of creating better and more personal connections between people who care about each other. Beneficiaries in FY24 included the Campaign Against Living Miserably in the UK, the Guernsey Society for Cancer Relief and Stichting Jarige Job in the Netherlands.
Customer net promoter score continues to be affected by the delivery performance of the postal service providers in the UK and the Netherlands. Management has a clear strategy to address this, focused on leveraging the Group's database of reminders to encourage earlier ordering and delivery, improving how the Group communicates estimated delivery dates, providing more options for tracked delivery and expanding our range of digital delivery options.
Board and governance
The Group maintained full compliance with the UK Corporate Governance Code in FY24, as detailed in the Corporate governance statement on pages 76 to 85.
Diversity
As at 30 April 2024 and at the date of this report, the Board has 43% female representation, and therefore meets the Listing Rule target for at least 40% of individuals on the Board to be women. We also meet the Listing Rule targets for at least one senior board position to be held by a woman (by virtue of my appointment as Chair) and for at least one Board member to be from an ethnic minority background (as the Board currently has two ethnic minority directors).
During the year, the Board considered the new Parker Review requirements to improve the ethnic diversity of FTSE 350 senior management teams and approved an updated Board Diversity Policy which includes a voluntary target for 15% representation of ethnic minorities in the Extended Leadership Team by 2027.
The Board remains committed to the FTSE Women Leaders Review target of at least 40% female representation on the Extended Leadership Team. Current female representation at this level is 41%. The Group is ranked 32nd in the FTSE 250 for women on boards and in leadership by the FTSE Women Leaders Review 2023.
Audit tender
During the year the Audit Committee carried out a formal tender of the external audit for the year ending 30 April 2026. Based on the recommendations of the Audit Committee, the Board selected PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. The tender process and selection criteria are set out in the Audit Committee report on pages 86 to 95.
Looking ahead
The Board is pleased with the start to the new financial year and is confident that the business will deliver long-term value for shareholders. The Group remains ideally placed to maintain and increase its online market share whilst leading the shift in its markets from offline to online.
Kate Swann
Non-Executive Chair
26 June 2024
05
Moonpig Group plc| Annual Report and Accounts 2024
Chief Executive Officer's review
We delivered a return to revenue growth, underpinned
by acceleration in technology innovation.
Overview
FY24 has been a period of strong financial and strategic delivery, with activity focused in the following key areas:
- Innovation on our unified technology platform, which drove a strengthening in revenue growth to 6.6% in the second half of the year. Our product, data and technology teams have significantly increased the velocity of delivery for customer- facing growth initiatives. These include Moonpig Plus and Greetz Plus subscriptions, card creativity features (such as audio and video messages, group cards, digital delivery of gift experiences) and AI technologies that leverage data on previous customer purchase behaviour to enhance gifting recommendation algorithms.
- Continued execution of the transformation project at Experiences, including phased migration to a new technology platform and the launch of a new visual identity for both brands to support differentiated market positioning.
- Developing our pipeline of initiatives intended to drive medium-term growth, including marketing investment in Ireland, targeted testing to identify profitable ways to scale customer acquisition in Australia and the US, and testing of our prototype Moonpig for Work solution for SME business to employee gifting.
Moonpig Group has maintained its investment in technology, marketing and operations through the economic cycle due to the resilience, profitability and cash generation of our business:
- Our focus on customer lifetime value equips us with resilience in more challenging conditions. Our approach at Moonpig and Greetz is focused on acquiring loyal customer cohorts that drive recurring revenue and 89% of revenue at these brands was generated from existing customers (FY23: 89%). The long-term "sticky" nature of these customer cohorts is supported by our data and technology platform, which allows us to personalise the user experience. More generally, the greeting cards market has a long track record of recession-resilience.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin rate increased to 28.0% (FY23: 26.3%) through a combination of gross margin rate improvement and disciplined control of indirect costs. Our low-inventory strategy means that profit margins are not exposed to significant stock-related risks.
- Our business is highly cash generative. We improved the ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA to 1.31x at 30 April 2024, from 1.99x at 30 April 2023.
06
Strategic report
Corporate governance
Financial statements
Leveraging data and technology
Last year, we completed a multi-year project to unite Moonpig and Greetz onto a single technology platform. This freed most of our technology teams to focus on innovation and experimentation, driving an acceleration of the pace at which we deploy new features.
We have further enhanced our use of AI to personalise customer experience:
- Significant upgrade to our algorithms by incorporating individual customer level data into our gift recommendation engine, unlocking the ability to show different price ranges to different customer cohorts.
- Introduced personalisation elements into all parts of the journey, including homepage banners and promotions unique to the individual customer.
- Enhanced the capabilities of our AI-powered Customer Service chatbot, driving a significant reduction in the number of customer contacts being handled by agents.
- Launched AI semantic search capability, using large language models to better understand and interpret customer search terms, which will drive increasingly more relevant search results over time.
We are leveraging technology to drive higher customer lifetime value:
-
Moonpig Plus subscriptions passed the milestone of half
a million members, with continued strong sign-up rates and promising renewal rates for the first cohort who joined in June 2023.
- Greetz Plus launched in January 2024 and is following a similar encouraging trajectory to the UK.
- Our creativity features were used over 10 million times, allowing customers to add video and audio messages, "sticker" images, digital gift vouchers and AI-driven customised messages to greeting cards.
We are building deeper network effects:
- We have deployed features that enable online interaction with recipients (such as video messages and digital gifts) and message contributors (group cards), increasing the potential to convert them into new customers.
- Moonpig for Work is live in beta version for several customers ahead of planned launch in FY25. This solution is initially targeted at SME business-to-employee card giving and gifting around events such as birthdays, work anniversaries and Christmas.
We are investing in technology at Experiences, and upgrading how we cross-sell gift experiences to Moonpig customers:
- We have launched same-day gifting capability on Moonpig by combining e-cards with digital gift experiences, with encouraging early traction across peak event days so far.
- Technology re-platforming of the Red Letter Days and Buyagift websites continues at pace with a full rebuild of the front end now complete.
- We completed an integration with a premium dining partner unlocking access to restaurants in London such as Harvey Nichols, Benihana, Colonel Saab, Corrigan's Mayfair
and Harrods.
Building our brands
Our strategy remains focused on delivering revenue growth through our existing customer base and we grew Moonpig and Greetz revenue from existing customers by 5.9% to £261.3m (FY23: £246.8m). Our key areas of focus remain:
-
Continuously improving how we leverage our database of 90 million customer occasion reminders (April 2023:
84 million) to communicate with customers. Reminders represent a powerful ecosystem, enabling us to engage with customers at moments of high card-giving intent, and drive a significant proportion of Moonpig and Greetz revenue.
- Encouraging customer sign-up to Moonpig Plus and Greetz Plus, as well as migrating Greetz customers to the app that we launched in FY23. Greetz app penetration increased during the year to 33% (April 2023: 22%).
- Raising customer awareness of differentiated card creativity options that we believe will drive customer loyalty and increase lifetime value. By showcasing innovative features such as video and audio messages, we emphasise that our offering is superior to the online and offline competition. This message is delivered through our website real estate, social media and video on demand. Initiatives include the "With Greetz you give more than a card" campaign in the Netherlands and new creative advertising copy for Moonpig, which we plan to launch across all channels including TV in the UK in FY25.
We were pleased that revenue from newly acquired customers moved back into year-on-year growth at Moonpig in H2 FY24, whilst the behaviour of cohorts acquired in the past year remained consistent with historical cohorts. Our brands are powerful assets, built over several decades, with high levels of consumer awareness and a strong association with convenience, service and range. Across FY24 we have maintained significant investment in marketing in the UK and the Netherlands, in line with prior year levels. We continue to acquire loyal customer cohorts that deliver lifetime value rather than pursuing short- term, transactional revenue.
We want to build a pipeline of early-stage revenue expansion initiatives and have increased our activity in new geographical markets. Revenue from Moonpig websites in Ireland, Australia and the US grew by 34.3% to £8.7 million (FY23: £6.5 million). We successfully increased new customer acquisition in Ireland and are conducting tests to identify scalable marketing strategies in Australia and the US. Additionally, we are enhancing the customer proposition by introducing localised card design ranges, expanding the gifting range (through physical gifts in Ireland and Australia and retail gift vouchers in the US) and building partnerships with local gifting providers. Where we gain confidence in customer lifetime value in any of these markets, we would look to further scale our marketing investment.
At Experiences, we have continued the process of differentiating the Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands, so that the former emphasises iconic experiences and a more curated range, whilst the latter is more value-led. A new, fresh visual identity has been rolled-out at each brand. We have also increased marketing investment during the key pre-Christmas trading period, supplementing the optimisation of performance marketing with new brand marketing activity focused around online video and social media to build awareness and purchase consideration.
07
Moonpig Group plc| Annual Report and Accounts 2024
Chief Executive Officer's review continued
Evolving our range
Our customers love well-known brands that provide reassurance that the gift will delight the recipient. As part of our ongoing programme to onboard "trusted brands" at Moonpig, we expanded our partnership with Virgin Wines to cover personalised still and sparkling wine and launched Hotel Chocolat in February 2024, which instantly became one of our most popular gifting options. Similarly, at Greetz we are likewise strengthening our roster of trusted brands, for instance through the recent launch of Lindt chocolate.
We have established a unified global team responsible for all designs on greeting cards and personalised gifts. This team continues to negotiate with global licensors to bring internationally recognised properties to Greetz that already feature on Moonpig. Given the popularity of "sticker" images that customers can use to personalise the inside of greeting cards on Moonpig and Greetz, we have also expanded our range of sticker designs to include images from franchises such as Disney Princess, Marvel, Star Wars and Harry Potter.
In FY24, our Experiences division onboarded "hero" brands such as Champneys Health Spa and W Hotels. With Moonpig scaling sales of gift experiences as both physically printed codes in cards and instantly delivered digital attachments to e-cards, we are now focused on expanding our range of mid-priced experiences in categories such as casual dining that resonate well with Moonpig customers.
In the current trading environment, we have also focused on operational process efficiency and the delivery of improvements in gross margin. We delivered an increase in Group gross margin rate to 59.4% (FY23: 56.1%), the reduction in inventories to £7.1m (April 2023: £12.3m) and an extension in the Greetz cut-off time for same-day dispatch to 11pm for all cards, gifts and flowers.
Maintaining high ethical, environmental and sustainability standards
We continue to execute against our sustainability strategy, which commits the Group to eight long-term goals focused on the environment, its people and its communities. In particular, the Group has made strong progress against its target to obtain commitments from suppliers to set net zero emissions reduction targets aligned with SBTi criteria, representing 67% of Scope 3 emissions by 30 April 2030. At the end of the financial year, the Group had obtained supplier commitments covering 19.3% of Scope 3 emissions, compared to 9.7% at 30 April 2023.
A key area of focus remains customer net promoter score, which has been impacted by the delivery performance of postal service providers in the UK and the Netherlands. To address this, we have implemented a clear strategy focused on:
- Encouraging earlier ordering and delivery, including sending the first reminder message to customers 14 days before each occasion.
- Improving how we communicate estimated delivery dates. Our new "date first" user experience flows at the checkout on our website and apps clearly inform customers about the possibility of scheduling their orders for cards and gifts in advance.
- Providing more options for tracked delivery. We have collaborated with Royal Mail to introduce a tracked delivery service at an attractive consumer price. This service, available during peak demand periods such as Christmas, Valentine's Day, and Mother's Day, allows customers to send greeting cards even after the cut-off for first-class letter post.
- Expanding our digital offering to include e-cards with same- date digital delivery of a gift experience, leveraging the range of Red Letter Days and Buyagift.
We are passionate about diversity in the technology sector. As at 30 April 2024, the combined representation of women and ethnic minorities on our extended leadership team stands at 49% (April 2023: 52%). Female representation at this level is 41%, exceeding the 40% target set by the FTSE Women Leaders Review Target.
We were proud to be ranked 32nd in the FTSE 250 for women on boards and in leadership by the FTSE Women Leaders Review 2023.
Nickyl Raithatha
Chief Executive Officer
26 June 2024
08
