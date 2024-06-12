TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BMT9K014
Issuer Name
MOONPIG GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Aggregate of abrdn plc affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios
City of registered office (if applicable)
Edinburgh
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
10-Jun-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
11-Jun-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
6.863005
0.000000
6.863005
23,582,759
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8.898974
0.000000
8.898974
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BMT9K014
23,582,759
6.863005
Sub Total 8.A
23,582,759
6.863005
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
abrdn plc
abrdn plc
abrdn Holdings Limited
abrdn plc
abrdn Investments Limited
abrdn plc
abrdn plc
abrdn Investments (Holdings) Limited
abrdn plc
abrdn Investment Management Limited
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
In reference to Section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.
This disclosure is to reflects the fact that the voting rights effectively held indirectly by the underlying intermediate holding company abrdn Holdings Limited (“aHL”) and held by the underlying investment management entity abrdn Investments Limited (“aIL”) decreased below the 5% notifiable threshold due to trading on 10 June 2024. Prior to this crossing, aHL effectively held and aIL held 5.293418% of the delegated voting rights.
12. Date of Completion
11-Jun-2024
13. Place Of Completion
Aberdeen, United Kingdom