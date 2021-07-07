Contenthouse Secures Dipl. Ing. Fust AG Contract using Moovly Platform

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2021) - Moovly Media Inc. (TSXV: MVY) (OTC Pink: MVVYF) (FSE: 0PV2) ("Moovly" or the "Company") would like to congratulate our Swiss partner, Contenthouse, on their securing of Dipl. Ing. Fust AG's content creation contract. As previously announced, Contenthouse uses Moovly's platform to deliver advertising and marketing video content to their clients.

Dipl. Ing Fust AG is a major household appliance retailer with more than 150 outlets and 2,000 employees. Headquartered in Sankt Gallen, Switzerland, Dipl. Ing. Fust AG's annual revenue is in excess of $30B USD.

Thomas Giger, CEO of Dipl. Ing. Fust AG, on the decision to break new ground in content production: "With over 150 sales outlets throughout Switzerland, Dipl. Ing. Fust AG is the leading supplier of electrical household appliances, consumer electronics and computers. Video-Content in digital channels is becoming increasingly important for us, but it has to be delivered quickly and cost-effectively. Now we can make our advertising activities more flexible and respond better to current promotions. In addition, we can also place or replace commercials at short notice because we produce the content ourselves."

Moovly CEO Brendon Grunewald said, "Moovly is being approached on an increasingly regular basis by agencies looking for a flexible, cost-effective technology tool for their clients. In addition, our agency partners provide us with invaluable insights, These insights allow us to continually respond to client demands, allowing the Moovly platform to remain best in class. Our partnership with Contenthouse is an excellent example. We worked with them to provide Dipl. Ing. Fust AG with precisely what they were looking for. We look forward to more deals of this accretive nature with our partners at Contenthouse."

Dipl. Ing. Fust AG Website [www.fust.ch]

Contenthouse [www.contenthouse.com]

Moovly [www.Moovly.com]

About Moovly:

Moovly is the leading provider of creative cloud-based tools to create compelling marketing, communications and training videos and video presentations. Moovly's advanced Studio Editor with millions of assets seamlessly integrated (via partnerships with Getty Images & Storyblocks) is all you need to create engaging video content to promote, communicate or explain your product, service or message. Moovly's API and Automator technologies allow third parties to automate parts or all of the content creation process, including mass video customization, personalized videos (video version of mail merge), automatic content creation or updating by connecting data sources. With clients including users from over 300 of the Fortune 500, small businesses, freelancers and Ivy league universities, Moovly is an intuitive, cost effective choice for DIY creation of engaging video-based content.

"Your story begins with Moovly"

Files are available for download in our press room at www.moovly.com/pressroom.

For additional information about Moovly, please visit www.moovly.com.

Brendon Grunewald

President, CEO and Director

Email: press@moovly.com

Reader Advisory

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information with respect to Moovly's future business plans and the expected benefits of its products. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, Moovly's inability to continue to commercialize its products or demand for its products decreases or disappears. Other risk factors are set forth in detail in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis dated March 31, 2021 which is available for review under the Company's corporate profile at www.sedar.com. Some other risks and factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information also include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, unanticipated operating events; failure to obtain any necessary third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital and skilled personnel; changes in tax laws; and the other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

