Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2024) - Moovly Media Inc. (TSXV: MVY) (OTCQB: MVVYF) (FSE: 0PV2) ("Moovly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a new strategic integration partnership with movingimage, Europe's leading SaaS enterprise video platform. As a cutting-edge enterprise video platform (EVP), movingimage serves some of Europe's largest companies by addressing their video communications needs, spanning from shareholder meetings and employee training to online and hybrid events.

The partnership represents a significant advancement in video capabilities for enterprises. This integration with Moovly enables movingimage to offer advanced video creation and editing functionalities within its comprehensive suite of solutions for streaming, sharing, and managing video and live events. Enterprise clients will now benefit from an integrated experience with enhanced new options for high-quality video content production, including cutting-edge AI video generation features.

"Video is the cornerstone of modern communication, and enterprises need robust tools that are both powerful and easy to use," said Geert Coppens, Chief Technical Officer of Moovly: "We are delighted to partner with movingimage to enrich their enterprise offerings with our versatile video creation capabilities. We believe this collaboration will not only enhance the user experience for movingimage's customers but will also redefine the standards of enterprise video content creation and distribution."

Marc Schwarze, Chief Revenue Officer of movingimage, added: “Today we take a significant step in democratizing video in enterprises. By partnering with Moovly and integrating their service into our portfolio we enrich the capabilities of our customers with the latest AI-technology in video creation. Movingimage is becoming a truly one-stop-shop for corporate video solutions.”

Moovly and movingimage are dedicated to ongoing innovation and are excited to bring this new offering to market. The partnership promises to deliver a comprehensive solution that will serve the evolving video requirements of enterprises in today's dynamic digital landscape.

About movingimage

movingimage is Europe's leading SaaS provider for live & on-demand enterprise videos. With the cloud-based solution, companies can efficiently create, manage any video content centrally and stream it in superior quality on any end device, creating a unique video experience for their audience. The GDPR-compliant platform can be seamlessly integrated into existing IT environments for content, digital asset, and product information management and meets the most stringent security standards. That's why the largest companies in the DACH region - including renowned corporations such as Volkswagen, Douglas, and Union Investment - trust movingimage's centralized, secure video solution.

About Moovly:

Moovly is the leading provider of AI-powered creative tools to create compelling marketing, communications and training videos and video presentations. Moovly's advanced Studio Editor with millions of assets seamlessly integrated, is all you need to create engaging video content to promote, communicate or explain your product, service or message. Moovly's API and Automator technologies allow third parties to automate parts or all of the content creation process, including mass video customization, personalized videos, and automatic content creation or updating by connecting data sources. With clients including users from over 300 of the Fortune 500, small businesses, freelancers and Ivy league universities, Moovly is an intuitive, cost effective choice for DIY creation of engaging video-based content.

