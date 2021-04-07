Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bourse de Toronto  >  Moovly Media Inc.    MVY   CA61634Q1081

MOOVLY MEDIA INC.

(MVY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 04/07 10:42:01 am
0.48 CAD   -9.43%
11:05aMoovly Appoints Newall as Director
NE
03/31Moovly Integrates with Instagram
NE
03/24MOOVLY MEDIA  : Closes $3.8 Million Private Placement
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moovly Appoints Newall as Director

04/07/2021 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2021) - Moovly Media Inc. (TSXV: MVY) (OTC Pink: MVVYF) (FSE: 0PV2) ("Moovly" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Jamie Newall to its board of directors.

Mr. Newall is an experienced senior executive director, having served as a director or executive officer of numerous publicly listed companies. He was Investment Director of Intrepid Financial, an incubator of natural resource companies for eight years. More recently he has been interim CEO of Conversis, one of the UK's leading language service providers and is Voluntary CEO of Oracle Cancer Trust, the UK's largest head and neck cancer research charity. Mr. Newall is a graduate of Cambridge University and holds a Masters Degree in Law.

About Moovly:

Moovly is the leading provider of creative cloud-based tools to create compelling marketing, communications and training videos and video presentations. Moovly's advanced Studio Editor with millions of assets seamlessly integrated (via partnerships with Getty Images & Storyblocks) is all you need to create engaging video content to promote, communicate or explain your product, service or message. Moovly's API and Automator technologies allow third parties to automate parts or all of the content creation process, including mass video customization, personalized videos (video version of mail merge), automatic content creation or updating by connecting data sources. With clients including users from over 300 of the Fortune 500, small businesses, freelancers and Ivy league universities, Moovly is an intuitive, cost effective choice for DIY creation of engaging video-based content.

"Your story begins with Moovly"

Files are available for download in our press room at www.moovly.com/pressroom.

For additional information about Moovly, please visit www.moovly.com.

Brendon Grunewald
President, CEO and Director
Email: press@moovly.com

Kelsey Chin
CFO and Company Secretary
Email: press@moovly.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79681


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about MOOVLY MEDIA INC.
11:05aMoovly Appoints Newall as Director
NE
03/31Moovly Integrates with Instagram
NE
03/24MOOVLY MEDIA  : Closes $3.8 Million Private Placement
MT
03/24Moovly Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
03/18Moovly Announces Twitter Integration
NE
03/16ANALYSIS : Private equity investors fret over record U.S. buyout prices
RE
03/11Moovly Integrates with Microsoft AI and OneDrive
NE
03/10Moovly Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
03/04MOOVLY MEDIA  : Integrates with Video Marketing Software leader Wistia
AQ
03/03Moovly Integrates with Video Marketing Software leader, Wistia
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2,51 M 1,99 M 1,99 M
Net income 2021 -0,49 M -0,39 M -0,39 M
Net Debt 2021 2,10 M 1,66 M 1,66 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 85,1 M 67,8 M 67,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 34,8x
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart MOOVLY MEDIA INC.
Duration : Period :
Moovly Media Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,40 CAD
Last Close Price 0,53 CAD
Spread / Highest target 164%
Spread / Average Target 164%
Spread / Lowest Target 164%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brendon Grunewald President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kelsey Chin Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Geert Coppens Director & Chief Technology Officer
Jonathan Stevens Head-Engineering
Michelle Gahagan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOOVLY MEDIA INC.381.82%68
ADOBE INC.-1.76%235 512
AUTODESK, INC.-6.50%62 694
WORKDAY INC.6.38%61 941
TWILIO INC.5.62%60 951
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.77%43 617
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ