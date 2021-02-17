Moovly Signs Reseller Agreement with VidiBuzz to Accelerate Sales in the US

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2021) - Moovly Media Inc. (TSXV: MVY) (OTC: MVVYF) (FSE: 0PV2) ("Moovly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a reseller partnership agreement with VidiBuzz to accelerate its sales in the US.

This partnership offers clients more than a local contact and sales representative. Through this relationship, clients get not only access to Moovly's world-class video editor and Automator products, they also get VidiBuzz's expertise in developing the necessary pre and post production strategies that ensure that content is on point and delivered effectively.

Clients can now get VidiBuzz's project experience and creative ingenuity to automate the content production process. Much as websites were mandatory 20 years ago, video has now become an essential element for every business.

VidiBuzz CEO James Mayiras shared his vision, "Interactive video has been a part of my life since a very young age. In the early 1990s we helped create one of the first projects with Disney and Motorola as a demonstration for interactive TV. Since that time, I have dreamed of a magic tool that could automate the complex video creation and assembly process using predictive intelligence. Back then we called it IVAS, Video Assembly & Sequencing. And today that dream has become reality. Brendon and his team have finally created that breakthrough product. Moovly does everything I imagined and more. It will revolutionize how video gets done.

"We are proud to lead the charge for Moovly in the U.S and with direct support for customers across North America."

Mayiras added, "No question video has been booming for the last year and we wanted in on the party. Office meetings have been replaced with Zoom, Teams & Google Meet. These apps work because they are simple. Having said that, professional video campaigns are anything but simple.

"We studied all the apps available for easily creating video. The categories include screen grab tools, doodle & sketch explainer apps and pro video editing. Without question, when it comes to deploying video content with the least amount of effort, Moovly is the category leader. The light bulb moment came when one of our advertising customers completely dropped Final Cut Pro and converted to Moovly for all users. The powerful features and workflow are that much better.

"In 2021, most companies know they need video but are unsure of how to start. Moovly provides the tools to create and publish content and VidiBuzz provides the necessary coaching to build that content."

Mayiras concluded, "While everyone creates compelling text documents there is no Microsoft Office or Google Suite application for video. Moovly is that missing video creation tool for everyone. It allows the average user to create and share video with the relative simplicity of a Word document."

Moovly CEO Brendon Grunewald said, "We are excited about this announcement as the US is a huge market for us. This relationship not only jump starts our presence there, it also adds a range of value added services to Moovly's product offering, bringing additional value to our clients. The timing is also excellent with us just having closed a financing specifically geared to accelerating our sales and marketing presence in the US and Canada."

About Moovly:

Moovly is the leading provider of creative cloud-based tools to create compelling marketing, communications and training videos and video presentations. Moovly's advanced Studio Editor with millions of assets seamlessly integrated (via partnerships with Getty Images & Storyblocks) is all you need to create engaging video content to promote, communicate or explain your product, service or message. Moovly's API and Automator technologies allow third parties to automate parts or all of the content creation process, including mass video customization, personalized videos (video version of mail merge), automatic content creation or updating by connecting data sources. With clients including users from over 300 of the Fortune 500, small businesses, freelancers and Ivy league universities, Moovly is an intuitive, cost effective choice for DIY creation of engaging video-based content.

"Your story begins with Moovly"

Files are available for download in our press room at www.moovly.com/pressroom.

For additional information about Moovly, please visit www.moovly.com.

Brendon Grunewald

President, CEO and Director

Email: press@moovly.com

Kelsey Chin

CFO and Company Secretary

Email: press@moovly.com

About VidiBuzz

VidiBuzz is a video agency providing content and solutions for global video campaigns.

James Mayiras, CEO

Email: VidiMan@VidiBuzz.com

- ### -

Reader Advisory

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information with respect to Moovly's future business plans and the expected benefits of its products. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, Moovly's inability to continue to commercialize its products or demand for its products decreases or disappears. Other risk factors are set forth in detail in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis dated September 30, 2020 which is available for review under the Company's corporate profile at www.sedar.com. Some other risks and factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information also include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, unanticipated operating events; failure to obtain any necessary third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital and skilled personnel; changes in tax laws; and the other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74695