Moovly announces Zapier integration

VANCOUVER, CANADA - (October 27, 2021) Moovly Media Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MVY) (OTC PINK: MVVYF) (FRANKFURT: 0PV2) ("Moovly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its integration with Zapier, a leading task and product automation platform based in California, with over 350 employees in 23 countries.

Through this integration, Moovly users can interface Moovly's platform with over 3,000 other platforms, apps and tools. Uses include data feeds, access to information, and automated triggering of events, such as an event or record being added to a database, a new platform registration to obtain a personalized video, or notifications being pushed out to mobile devices or social media when a video is rendered or published on Moovly.

Founded by Social Entrepreneurs and Change Management experts, Rainer Dunkel & Christian Bubenheim, German based, Broadcast.orgis an online platform dedicated to the automated creation of personalized videos for social entrepreneurs with rich visuals and effects. Broadcast.orggathers the information from companies including interview recordings of the entrepreneur and then feeds that to Moovly to create the final video which is then pushed to the clients website or social media channels. The Zapier integration allows Broadcast.orgto scale their business and easily integrate their workflow with Moovly.

Rainer Dunkel, Founder of Broadcast.orgstated "The Zapier integration allows us to scale our operations with Moovly and adds huge value to the Moovly offering, specifically given our need for Video Automation. We look forward to expanding our cooperation with Moovly."

Moovly CEO Brendon Grunewald said "Zapier is a great integration for Moovly given the number of other platforms and tools they have in their network. It's encouraging to see too that we already have usage of the Zapier service after a soft launch ahead of this announcement, especially from clients seeking automation. Zapier's process of "Integrate, Automate and Innovate" resonates with our Automator too."

About Moovly:

Moovly is the leading provider of creative cloud-based tools to tell marketing, communications and training stories using videos and video presentations. Moovly's advanced Studio Editor with millions of assets seamlessly integrated (via partnerships with Getty Images & Storyblocks) is all you need to make engaging video content to promote, communicate or explain your product, service or message. Moovly's API and Automator technologies allow third parties to automate parts or all of the content creation process, including mass video customization, personalized videos (video version of mail merge), automatic content creation or updating by connecting data sources. With clients including users from over 300 of the Fortune 500, small businesses, freelancers and Ivy league universities, Moovly is an intuitive, cost effective choice for DIY creation of engaging video-based content.

