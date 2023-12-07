Official MOOVLY MEDIA INC. press release

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2023) - Moovly Media Inc. (TSXV: MVY) (OTCQB: MVVYF) (FSE: 0PV2) ("Moovly" or the "Company"), a leading SaaS company revolutionizing video creation and generation, is pleased to announce significant AI-driven enhancements to its platform in response to the escalating demand for AI-powered video content creation.

Moovly has always been at the forefront of democratizing video production, empowering users and customers to effortlessly create compelling videos without the need for advanced editing or production skills. The platform offers a diverse range of features, allowing users to compose videos using their own media assets or choose from an extensive library of over 100 million stock media assets available within the platform.

Driven by heightened usage and increasing customer demand, the Company has integrated AI comprehensively into every stage of the video creation process. This facilitates user-directed video generation, spanning from scriptwriting to complete content production in mere minutes.

Moovly's co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Geert Coppens, added, "For companies and organizations who have their own brand assets organized in Digital Asset Management (DAM) servers, we are also enabling brand-aligned video generation using media assets available within the DAM. To extend this capability, we are increasing our integrations and partnerships in the DAM space."

As the Moovly platform and the AI industry continue to evolve, the Company committed to expanding the application of generative AI capabilities across all types of media assets used in video content, including AI-generated images, voiceovers, music, video scenes, subtitles and translations.

News sector growth

Moovly has experienced increased utilization in the news sector, with companies producing content related to local and international news events. The focus is on publishing these videos on social media platforms to attract attention and drive traffic to the news company websites. This growth is particularly notable among users in Asia and the Middle East.

Stock Options

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 6,950,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, which are being issued to replace previously outstanding stock options that have expired unexercised. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 for a period of 5 years from the date of issue, and subject to regulatory approval.

About Moovly:

Moovly is the leading provider of AI-powered creative tools to create compelling marketing, communications and training videos and video presentations. Moovly's advanced Studio Editor with millions of assets seamlessly integrated (via a partnership with Getty Images) is all you need to create engaging video content to promote, communicate or explain your product, service or message. Moovly's API and Automator technologies allow third parties to automate parts or all of the content creation process, including mass video customization, personalized videos (video version of mail merge), automatic content creation or updating by connecting data sources. With clients including users from over 300 of the Fortune 500, small businesses, freelancers and Ivy league universities, Moovly is an intuitive, cost effective choice for DIY creation of engaging video-based content.

"Your story begins with Moovly"

Files are available for download in our press room at www.moovly.com/pressroom.

For additional information about Moovly, please visit www.moovly.com.

Brendon Grunewald

President, CEO and Director

Email: press@moovly.com

Reader Advisory

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information with respect to Moovly's future business plans and the expected benefits of its products. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, Moovly's inability to continue to commercialize its products or demand for its products decreases or disappears. Other risk factors are set forth in detail in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis dated June 30, 2023 which is available for review under the Company's corporate profile at www.sedar.com. Some other risks and factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information also include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, unanticipated operating events; failure to obtain any necessary third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital and skilled personnel; changes in tax laws; and the other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/190200