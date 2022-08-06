MOQ : Revised offer from Atturra to acquire MOQ increased by 20%

ASX Announcement

5 August 2022

Revised offer from Atturra to acquire MOQ increased by 20% to $0.06 per share

MOQ Limited (ASX:MOQ) (MOQ or the Company) today announces that Atturra Holdings Pty Ltd

(Atturra Holdings), a wholly owned subsidiary of Atturra Limited (ASX:ATA), has increased its all-cash scheme consideration (announced on the ASX on 30 June 2022) from $0.05 to $0.06 per MOQ share, representing a 20% increase in value for MOQ shareholders from the current offer, and valuing MOQ at approximately $18.6 million1.

The increase is made under the matching right provision pursuant to clause 11.4 of the Scheme Implementation Deed dated 30 June 2022 between Atturra Holdings and MOQ (SID) (provided to the ASX in MOQ's announcement on 30 June 2022) in response to receipt of an MOQ Competing Proposal by a third-party bidder of $0.06 cash per MOQ share.

MOQ confirms that it has agreed to Atturra Holdings' revised offer (Revised Offer) and has entered into a Deed of Variation to the SID with Atturra Holdings dated 5 August 2022 (Deed of Variation) which is attached to this announcement. A summary of the key terms of the Deed of Variation are as follows:

an increase in the Scheme Consideration (as that term is defined in the SID) to $0.06 per MOQ share;

the reimbursement fee has been reduced from $250,000 plus GST to $190,000 plus GST;

the period for Atturra Holdings to exercise its matching right has been reduced from 5 business days to 3 business days; and

a number of amendments have been made to the SID to increase the certainty of the scheme being effected, such as reducing the list of regulated events which give rise to a potential termination event and increasing the cure period to remedy a material breach from 5 business days to 15 business days.

The MOQ Directors (who collectively hold or control approximately 34.1% of the MOQ shares on issue as at the date of this announcement) have carefully considered the Revised Offer from Atturra Holdings and unanimously recommend that MOQ shareholders vote in favour of the scheme as amended by the Revised Offer (Revised Scheme) in the absence of a Superior Proposal (as that term is defined in the SID) and provided that the Independent Expert concludes (and continues to conclude) that the Revised Scheme is in the best interests of MOQ shareholders. Subject to those same qualifications, each Director of MOQ intends to vote all MOQ shares they hold or control in favour of the Revised Scheme.

MOQ will announce a further update in relation to the amended timetable for completion of the Revised Scheme.

This announcement has been authorised by the MOQ Limited Board of Directors.

